I think they jumped the shark with Velma season 2

F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,665
- Reaction score
- 1,601
I thought the concept for the Velma cartoon show, an off shoot of Scooby doo was great
but I think they jumped the shark with season 2. this is only a few seconds of a clip and basically Velma got her girlfriend pregnant which means she's a tranny
but I think they jumped the shark with season 2. this is only a few seconds of a clip and basically Velma got her girlfriend pregnant which means she's a tranny