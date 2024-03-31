I think they jumped the shark with Velma season 2

WTF...?Velma was already a lesbian.That wasn't woke enough?!!?!they had to make her black and trans?_______________________________I remember back in the day, someone asked Jim Henson if Bert and Ernie were gay. His response was perfect imo. I am paraphrasing here, but basically he said:Bert and Ernie are PUPPETS.They don't have genitals or sexual preferences because they are fucking PUPPETS, they don't EXIST from the waist down.The Jim Henson died and some fucking woke asshole made Bert and Ernie come out as gay. Because fucking puppets need to be gay now for some fucking reason.This shit is so tiring.