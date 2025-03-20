  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I think there’s a good chance we see Jan retire if he loses on Saturday

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
Messages
10,340
Reaction score
13,666
Jan is 42 and coming off double shoulder surgery, and he said it the rehab took longer then expected and he considered retiring.

That’s all I got Ulberg this Saturday via 30-27 unanimous decision, feel free to bump if I’m wrong, I know LHW is shit but I feel like this is very concerning for anybody picking Jan this weekend
 
Hope he has one fraud check left in him, Ulberg is a pretty boring fighter even when he gets the finish and is content on point fighting/coasting to a decision when he fights anyone decent as we seen vs Volkan who tried to push the action but Ulberg wasn't having it
 
Yeah i really like Jan. He is a tough dude with some nice ko. Definitely benefited from the lhw being down but I was always really happy win he got the belt. Kind of like a bisbing. But I think he is getting knocked out Saturday and will either retire or come back for 1 more paycheck since he gets paid fairly well if imagine.
 
A couple of years ago, I expected Ulberg to end up in a title shot but Jan (certainly a couple of years ago) had what I believed the perfect style to press Ulberg enough. Remains to be seen on Jan.
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Jan is 42 and coming off double shoulder surgery, and he said it the rehab took longer then expected and he considered retiring.

That’s all I got Ulberg this Saturday via 30-27 unanimous decision, feel free to bump if I’m wrong, I know LHW is shit but I feel like this is very concerning for anybody picking Jan this weekend
Click to expand...

jk7707 said:
I think he should retire either way. Getting a great win over Ulberg as a big dog would be a solid retirement moment.
Click to expand...

Jan is an over-achiever. He was a lifetime journeyman who struck gold when the LHW was it it's very weakest and most barren. He should've retired a while ago. He's done the very best he could.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,876
Messages
57,058,110
Members
175,522
Latest member
HicksonGrayC

Share this page

Back
Top