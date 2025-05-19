I Think That Islam Will Mop the Floor With JDM, Easier Night

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
Messages
12,816
Reaction score
7,795
Early not so bold prediction. Islam will love this 15 pound less cut. JDM will get ragdolled but people always think the higher weight class champ will win. Do even the biggest JDM fans/ Islam haters think otherwise?


IMG_0472.webp
 
Islam's got some things working against him here
  • He is the smaller fighter, and if you want to argue he's the same size, fine(I'd disagree), but you can't argue that he is used to fighting guys as big as Jack. He just isn't
  • He is the older fighter
  • He's a grappling based fighter, and weight differences affect grapplers more than anything else in my opinion.
  • His biggest advantage on the feet might be his kicking game, but it's largely dependent on open stance match ups with him being southpaw and his opponents being orthodox. Against guys who fight southpaw, which Jack very often does, Islam's kicking game is almost non existent.
  • His best takedowns are against the cage, but does he present a big enough threat striking to be able to reliably push jack back to the cage?

All of that said, Islam and his team are very, very clever and tend to find the right gameplan to minimize risks and optimize their success. He is one of the best for a reason and I won't at all be surprised if he can find a way to win, but personally I favor jack at the moment. I think Jack is still improving, and cross training with Volk's crew again will only help him improve even more.
 
very possible. its going to be interesting to see how islam looks at 170. and how his physicality matches up with JDM

JDM literally just 'got up' when belal took him down.
 
JDM surprised me, and Makhachev will get picked apart during the time the fight stays standing. JDM managed to deter Belal from shooting in, and I am confident JDM can do the same against Makhachev. I think JDM should be a slight favorite.
 
If Islam loses a valiant close fight, will he retain the #1P4P ranking or is that privilege just for Volk only?
 
fortheo said:
Islam's got some things working against him here
  • He is the smaller fighter, and if you want to argue he's the same size, fine(I'd disagree), but you can't argue that he is used to fighting guys as big as Jack. He just isn't
  • He is the older fighter
  • He's a grappling based fighter, and weight differences affect grapplers more than anything else in my opinion.
  • His biggest advantage on the feet might be his kicking game, but it's largely dependent on open stance match ups with him being southpaw and his opponents being orthodox. Against guys who fight southpaw, which Jack very often does, Islam's kicking game is almost non existent.
  • His best takedowns are against the cage, but does he present a big enough threat striking to be able to reliably push jack back to the cage?

All of that said, Islam and his team are very, very clever and tend to find the right gameplan to minimize risks and optimize their success. He is one of the best for a reason and I won't at all be surprised if he can find a way to win, but personally I favor jack at the moment. I think Jack is still improving, and cross training with Volk's crew again will only help him improve even more.
Click to expand...
This really all depends on how taxing the weight cuts have been on Islam, I think it really wore on him in the Volk and Poirier fights and he faded in both fights. A much stronger and more durable islam might be able to hold JDM down and keep the energy for a full 5 rounds. The other advantage Islam has is the sub threat, when JDM got up from one of Belal’s takedowns his neck was wide open. Getting up against Islam will be much trickier, and I’m not convinced JDM’s grappling is sophisticated enough to deal with it. If it is, then it’ll be a very hard night for Islam. Which he may be able to endure with the better durability that comes with an easier weight cut. There are many unknowns here.
 
humdizzle said:
very possible. its going to be interesting to see how islam looks at 170. and how his physicality matches up with JDM

JDM literally just 'got up' when belal took him down.
Click to expand...

There's one major difference in the grappling of Belal vs Islam. Islam is a true submission threat. To "just get up", often you have to use your arms to post, etc. Belal will look to reattach himself to drag an opponent back to the mat (which Jack countered well by breaking posture as he got up) but Islam will take the opportunity to grab a choke when the neck is exposed while someone tries to get back to their feet.
 
moosaev said:
This really all depends on how taxing the weight cuts have been on Islam, I think it really wore on him in the Volk and Poirier fights and he faded in both fights. A much stronger and more durable islam might be able to hold JDM down and keep the energy for a full 5 rounds. The other advantage Islam has is the sub threat, when JDM got up from one of Belal’s takedowns his neck was wide open. Getting up against Islam will be much trickier, and I’m not convinced JDM’s grappling is sophisticated enough to deal with it. If it is, then it’ll be a very hard night for Islam. Which he may be able to endure with the better durability that comes with an easier weight cut. There are many unknowns here.
Click to expand...
I'd imagine JDM and his team didn't even bother training sub defense a lot since Belal presents zero threats. His next camp will be a lot different. Which might affect his getups and what his options are...
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
JDM had no problem with "best wrestler" BeLOL, yet will be easy work for Islam?
Click to expand...
Merab, Evloev, Islam, Khamzat, Ankalaev, all are much better MMA Wrestlers then Belal. Easy work is an injustice to a fighter, but Islam definitely is the legitimate favorite for multiple reasons.
 
moosaev said:
This really all depends on how taxing the weight cuts have been on Islam, I think it really wore on him in the Volk and Poirier fights and he faded in both fights. A much stronger and more durable islam might be able to hold JDM down and keep the energy for a full 5 rounds. The other advantage Islam has is the sub threat, when JDM got up from one of Belal’s takedowns his neck was wide open. Getting up against Islam will be much trickier, and I’m not convinced JDM’s grappling is sophisticated enough to deal with it. If it is, then it’ll be a very hard night for Islam. Which he may be able to endure with the better durability that comes with an easier weight cut. There are many unknowns here.
Click to expand...
+1
 
Many thought Belal would dominate JDM, but JDM pieced him up. What does Islam bring to the fight that Belal doesn't?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

joy2day
How does Islam Do Against the Top 5 WWs
2 3
Replies
47
Views
816
usernamee
usernamee
R
I was reserving this thread until Islam won, but there's much more than the LW title defense record in line
Replies
1
Views
255
Kal-El
Kal-El
Trabaho
Why is the UFC so heavy on small athletes nowadays ?
9 10 11
Replies
200
Views
4K
Trabaho
Trabaho

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,002
Messages
57,316,283
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top