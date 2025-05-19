I Think That Islam Will Mop the Floor With JDM, Easier Night

fortheo said:

He is the smaller fighter, and if you want to argue he's the same size, fine(I'd disagree), but you can't argue that he is used to fighting guys as big as Jack. He just isn't

He is the older fighter

He's a grappling based fighter, and weight differences affect grapplers more than anything else in my opinion.

His biggest advantage on the feet might be his kicking game, but it's largely dependent on open stance match ups with him being southpaw and his opponents being orthodox. Against guys who fight southpaw, which Jack very often does, Islam's kicking game is almost non existent.

His best takedowns are against the cage, but does he present a big enough threat striking to be able to reliably push jack back to the cage?

All of that said, Islam and his team are very, very clever and tend to find the right gameplan to minimize risks and optimize their success. He is one of the best for a reason and I won't at all be surprised if he can find a way to win, but personally I favor jack at the moment. I think Jack is still improving, and cross training with Volk's crew again will only help him improve even more. Islam's got some things working against him hereAll of that said, Islam and his team are very, very clever and tend to find the right gameplan to minimize risks and optimize their success. He is one of the best for a reason and I won't at all be surprised if he can find a way to win, but personally I favor jack at the moment. I think Jack is still improving, and cross training with Volk's crew again will only help him improve even more. Click to expand...

This really all depends on how taxing the weight cuts have been on Islam, I think it really wore on him in the Volk and Poirier fights and he faded in both fights. A much stronger and more durable islam might be able to hold JDM down and keep the energy for a full 5 rounds. The other advantage Islam has is the sub threat, when JDM got up from one of Belal’s takedowns his neck was wide open. Getting up against Islam will be much trickier, and I’m not convinced JDM’s grappling is sophisticated enough to deal with it. If it is, then it’ll be a very hard night for Islam. Which he may be able to endure with the better durability that comes with an easier weight cut. There are many unknowns here.