I think sandwiches are the pinnacle of Human culinary.

Last night I made a fine Middle Eastern style Kofta platter(lamb and herbs, tzatziki, hummus, tahini, red onion tomato salad, and Pita, for dinner. I loved every bight.

Today I took the same leftover ingredients(reheated when necessary) and carefully measured them out and added to the pita to eat in the form of a taco.

It was vastly superior today. The constant connection between the protein, veg, sauce, acidic element, and the starch made every bite seem like the best bites from my dinner last night.

I think tacos, burritos, wraps, stuffed crepes, stuffed pita are all sandwiches.

Also, the Banh mi is imo is the finest in the world, followed by the Ruben.