I think sandwiches are the pinnacle of Human culinary.

Last night I made a fine Middle Eastern style Kofta platter(lamb and herbs, tzatziki, hummus, tahini, red onion tomato salad, and Pita, for dinner. I loved every bight.
Today I took the same leftover ingredients(reheated when necessary) and carefully measured them out and added to the pita to eat in the form of a taco.
It was vastly superior today. The constant connection between the protein, veg, sauce, acidic element, and the starch made every bite seem like the best bites from my dinner last night.
I think tacos, burritos, wraps, stuffed crepes, stuffed pita are all sandwiches.
Also, the Banh mi is imo is the finest in the world, followed by the Ruben.
 
Last night I made a fine Middle Eastern style Kofta platter(lamb and herbs, tzatziki, hummus, tahini, red onion tomato salad, and Pita, for dinner. I loved every bight.
Today I took the same leftover ingredients(reheated when necessary) and carefully measured them out and added to the pita to eat in the form of a taco.
It was vastly superior today. The constant connection between the protein, veg, sauce, acidic element, and the starch made every bite seem like the best bites from my dinner last night.
I think tacos, burritos, wraps, stuffed crepes, stuffed pita are all sandwiches.
Also, the Banh mi is imo is the finest in the world, followed by the Ruben.
Never heard of Banh Mi before, want to try the Ruben.
 
Far too fancy for me, I favour the classic breakfast sandwich of the bacon sausage combo on white sitting on a bed of brown sauce all washed down with three cold beers…. Sets me up for the school run in the morning!

IMG_0214.jpeg
 
Far too fancy for me, I favour the classic breakfast sandwich of the bacon sausage combo on white sitting on a bed of brown sauce all washed down with three cold beers…. Sets me up for the school run in the morning!

Your post is my point.
Why would you bother to take the time to assemble those ingredients betwixt slices of bread if it wasn't a superior method to enjoy all said componants.
The reason you do it is because its better.
 
Hands down the most versatile food adopted on every corner of the world.

...actually don't know if Eskimos eat them
we in fact, do eat sandwiches, but we call them tundrawiches, or snowwiches...depending which part of the Arctic you're from.

Blubber between thin planes of ice.
Add an "n" and you got nice
 
Never heard of Banh Mi before, want to try the Ruben.
The Yankee

3e032c36-467d-424f-9326-f3b0935a67df-c522f673-9a5d-421c-b2f1-adea7835311a-retina-large.JPG
 
Sandwiches make everything better. I love combining ingredients and you can hold it. Gotta have good bread though.
 
Love sammies . Never met one I didn’t like. I mean none. So simple, if you want, or complex. Whatever you want it to be.
 
Sandwiches make everything better. I love combining ingredients and you can hold it. Gotta have good bread though.
You can control every bite and hold it in your hand.
Except stunt food of course.
 
