I think my training partner is gay ...

Whenever i see him strike and move around he is so feminine, especially when hitting mitts he's single and in his late 20's he's a nice person and a good partner but i've never seen a man who moves around like a women quite like he does, shows the maturity of one too both sparring and in general it makes me wonder never seen anyone quite like him before. No disrespect to the LGBT community just thought i'd share the experience.

Do you think he is? He's pretty tough though and does well, soft spoken kinda like Anderson Silva.
Sometimes i feel sorry watching him knowing everyone else can clearly notice it as well.
 
Did you spar him? Instead of caring what other people are doing, you should focus on your own training. It would be pretty embarrassing if this effeminate guy kicks your ass with his girly punches.
 
ezikel315 said:
Did you spar him? Instead of caring what other people are doing, you should focus on your own training. It would be pretty embarrassing if this effeminate guy kicks your ass with his girly punches.
Yes i spar him he's very good not pro level but could fight if he wanted too.
 
Try to flirt with him and see what happens. If he does not flirt back, he is either straight or doesn’t find you attractive.
 
why-are-you-why-are-you-gay.gif
 
Some people have 'feminine' traits whether they are gay or straight, depends on your definition.

Some gay guys I know have the shortest fuse and are ready to fight anyone at a moments notice because they grew up in close minded rural communities and had to be vigilant.
An up and coming fighter here in Australia got bashed in a gay bar after wondering in unknowingly and made some homophobic comment to a guy who was being overly friendly.

He told me about it personally and we both thought it was hilarious.
 
Uh, does it matter? Lol I think a lot of you dudes are in the closet, acting like because someone is gay that it means they want to fuck you or something.
 
You never really know. I myself fuck ladyboys and some would consider me gay I'm not though. I act straight as an arrow so you really can't tell.
 
