I think my bud has a drug problem and might also be gay.

I'm currently 2 months clean of smoking marijuana. As expected my perception of things have changed.

I have a friend who I tried to get to stop smoking with me but he refuses. I'm starting to notice strange things in his behavior.

For example he keeps trying to tell everyone I'm gay, rather aggressively. It is starting to get strange to the point I'm wondering if he is trying to speak it into existence because he wants to get with me. I'm getting rapey vibes honestly.

he also no longer goes by his usual name, exhibits anti American behavior (writes favorite with a U, doesnt enjoy patriotic films like rocky 4 anymore).

and worst of all he thinks he is either a cowboy or a rapper depending on the day. Both equally rapey.

Please help me help my bud.
 
Get him a Grape Van like in Workaholics

e0405d5552bd27bc835eb49bcaca1166.jpg
 
see if he will snort coke off your ass. 2 birds, one stone
 
Ask him for fellatio and if he performs the act than he's teh ghey
 
