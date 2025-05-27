I think Jon Jones will be in the ring again after vacating the title and Retiring

There is no way Jon Jones is going to not take the money that is out there in combat events these days.

Some of these freak show fighters are making serious bank and I see Jon picking up these oddity fights here and there. He rally needs to train to distract himself from his other vices and demons.

These fights would be more appealing to Jon Jones:

Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar main eventin wrestlemania, mma rules. This would be a huge fight, $50+M for both guys likely.
Jon Jones Vs Eddie Hall. Eddie Hall is already getting $250K for fighting midget twins etc. Easy $7 figure fight for jones.

It sucks Mike Tyson got taken out by Jake Paul but that woudl have been a good one. But maybe he could do an openweight boxing fight against manny pacquiao. Both guys get $70M+. Just do it in UAE to go beyond state commissions and weight rules.

He's going to have to figure out something post retirement. There is plenty of opportunity for him if he thinks outside the box.
 
You think wrestlemania is is paying out 100mil ?

Wowsers. That's quite a hot take.


You think Jon is getting $70mil for a boxing exhibition when he never cracked 1mil ppv sales in his UFC career ?
(Per documented data).

What in the grown adult who still believes in santa clause are you talking about?
 
apparently arabs are putting up money to make up for these loses these days. So it is possible in today's environment.
 
I could see it maybe. Jones is forced into retirement for not defending, pours way too much money trying to launch his 'amazing brand' and associated endeavors which fail. Drugs, alcohol, and irrelevance take their toll and ends up doing some prison time. On his release he is clean and sober and rededicated to Jesus. He approaches the ufc for a comeback but they say no. It is at that point that he stars in a gay porn fight movie and launches a successful new career.
 
Jones will retire from the UFC, and take exhibition matches like Mayweather but only grappling matches.

If not, he will continue getting in trouble with the law, beat his wife, and cycle back to the exhibition matches for money.
 
Who's paying millions of dollars for grappling matches? Nobody wants to watch that
 
