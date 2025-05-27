I think Jon Jones will be in the ring again after vacating the title and Retiring

There is no way Jon Jones is going to not take the money that is out there in combat events these days.



Some of these freak show fighters are making serious bank and I see Jon picking up these oddity fights here and there. He rally needs to train to distract himself from his other vices and demons.



These fights would be more appealing to Jon Jones:



Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar main eventin wrestlemania, mma rules. This would be a huge fight, $50+M for both guys likely.

Jon Jones Vs Eddie Hall. Eddie Hall is already getting $250K for fighting midget twins etc. Easy $7 figure fight for jones.



It sucks Mike Tyson got taken out by Jake Paul but that woudl have been a good one. But maybe he could do an openweight boxing fight against manny pacquiao. Both guys get $70M+. Just do it in UAE to go beyond state commissions and weight rules.



He's going to have to figure out something post retirement. There is plenty of opportunity for him if he thinks outside the box.