This all happened overnight a week ago.
My internet connection is perfectly fine and I have zero problems streaming HD content via Roku on my devices, or downloading games from Steam or Epic.
I think YT is punitively throttling my connection because I have used adblockers. I still get throttled when the YT is green listed on said adblocker while signed in.
When I watch vids signed to my account I'm stuck with buffering issues and end up having to deal with 480p quality.
I can copypaste the same URL to a incognito/private tab and watch it in its 1440p glory.
Its the same result in multiple browsers Chrome, Brave, Firefox. As soon as my account is recognized by Google it makes sure I cant watch any vids in HD
Anyone here ever dealt with this?
