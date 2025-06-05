You're definitely not shadow-banned, though I'm not entirely credulous you believe that, and instead have formed a more creative angle to fish for tech help.



They care about adblockers, but their tactic isn't at all to go after individual users. Instead, they do shit like they did with the Manifest V3 changes that crippled the most robust adblocking extensions out of the box on Chrome (i.e. uBlock Origin). Because if they were blocking you, Incognito would do nothing.



The fact it's working in Incognito but not Normal mode suggests one of your extensions is breaking how the site works. Try disabling every extension in Normal mode to verify if this is the case. If that doesn't solve it try purging caches, but it will more likely be cookies, since Incognito also dispenses with those. To save yourself the hassle of signing back into every website online, you could try deleting Cookies for YouTube individually. You can Google how to do that depending on your browser.