Tech I think I'm shadow banned on Youtube

This all happened overnight a week ago.
My internet connection is perfectly fine and I have zero problems streaming HD content via Roku on my devices, or downloading games from Steam or Epic.
I think YT is punitively throttling my connection because I have used adblockers. I still get throttled when the YT is green listed on said adblocker while signed in.
When I watch vids signed to my account I'm stuck with buffering issues and end up having to deal with 480p quality.
I can copypaste the same URL to a incognito/private tab and watch it in its 1440p glory.
Its the same result in multiple browsers Chrome, Brave, Firefox. As soon as my account is recognized by Google it makes sure I cant watch any vids in HD
Anyone here ever dealt with this?
 
You're definitely not shadow-banned, though I'm not entirely credulous you believe that, and instead have formed a more creative angle to fish for tech help.

They care about adblockers, but their tactic isn't at all to go after individual users. Instead, they do shit like they did with the Manifest V3 changes that crippled the most robust adblocking extensions out of the box on Chrome (i.e. uBlock Origin). Because if they were blocking you, Incognito would do nothing.

The fact it's working in Incognito but not Normal mode suggests one of your extensions is breaking how the site works. Try disabling every extension in Normal mode to verify if this is the case. If that doesn't solve it try purging caches, but it will more likely be cookies, since Incognito also dispenses with those. To save yourself the hassle of signing back into every website online, you could try deleting Cookies for YouTube individually. You can Google how to do that depending on your browser.
 
I have deleted all cookies and caches, uninstalled all extensions, and uninstalled reinstalled browsers The only thing that is consistent is logging into Google nerfs my streaming on YT.
 
