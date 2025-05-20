I think I'm done answering the door

Unless I'm expecting someone to come over, I don't think I'm answering the door anymore.



It's never good.



It's either someone trying to sell shit, or someone trying to get me to come to their church.



I can only think of one time when it actually benefitted me to answer the door, and it was some neighborhood kid that knocked to tell me my truck was slowly rolling into the street (the e-brake failed but I left it in gear, but over the course of the night it slowly inched out of the driveway).



But that was like 3 years ago and ever since, it's always someone at my door that pisses me off.



And yes, I have a video doorbell, so I'll check the camera and if I don't recognize you then you can stand out there all day or leave a note. I'm not even going to talk to you through the camera.