I think I'm done answering the door

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Unless I'm expecting someone to come over, I don't think I'm answering the door anymore.

It's never good.

It's either someone trying to sell shit, or someone trying to get me to come to their church.

I can only think of one time when it actually benefitted me to answer the door, and it was some neighborhood kid that knocked to tell me my truck was slowly rolling into the street (the e-brake failed but I left it in gear, but over the course of the night it slowly inched out of the driveway).

But that was like 3 years ago and ever since, it's always someone at my door that pisses me off.

And yes, I have a video doorbell, so I'll check the camera and if I don't recognize you then you can stand out there all day or leave a note. I'm not even going to talk to you through the camera.
 
What if it's one of those hot milfs in your neighborhood that want to have sex with you that you see in all those porn site ads?
 
Dawg so the only time it paid off was to avoid a great catastrophe that could have caused thousands of dollars damage to ur car and and ur neighbors property. Sounds like it’s worth the minor inconveniences.
 
tenor.gif
 
what if it's two hot girl caught in the rain?

1747757219718.png
 
You cant fence in your yard? That with some signs about guns keeps most of the dregs out.
I built a half fence many years back, no more dog crap on my lawn, well worth it, gun sign in california would probably get me arrested.
 
I built a half fence many years back, no more dog crap on my lawn, well worth it, gun sign in california would probably get me arrested.
Yeah, it is worth it. No doubt

Just a sign?? That is crazy, but, somewhat expected. A neighbor down the road has his entire property enclosed and cameras in several places, with a big sign saying nothing here is worth dying for. Never see anyone lingering about there so I think the sign accomplished what it set out to do. It is semi-normal here.
 
I built a half fence many years back, no more dog crap on my lawn, well worth it, gun sign in california would probably get me arrested.
i see them all the time where i am, I don't get it because they are usually in places that are so far out, no bums, no winos no nothing but perhaps other neighbors. The paranoia and suspicion of rural people is just odd to me. They ought to all be forced to feed people in a mission for 6 months.
 
as far as the door/phone/email, whatever. I try to be unavailable because 95 percent of the time, what they want is self-centered and has nothing to do with me. It's exhausting and sometimes they catch me slipping. I had some At&t salesmen catch me last week when I was waiting at a dentist's office for a ups package, office empty, just doing a favor, they got me all signed up. Now I'm wondering if I have a way out, I didn't need a new service, didn't ask, didn't want and I sometimes have a hard time being an asshole. Locking the door would have defeated the purpose I was there for so they got me.
 
Yeah, it is worth it. No doubt

Just a sign?? That is crazy, but, somewhat expected. A neighbor down the road has his entire property enclosed and cameras in several places, with a big sign saying nothing here is worth dying for. Never see anyone lingering about there so I think the sign accomplished what it set out to do. It is semi-normal here.
maybe it did, I just think it's not cute, it's not american, I think it's weird to advertise that kind of thing. Especially in most of the areas I see them, out in the sticks where robbers won't even come in the first place unless they know what's in your house, which is an inside job sorta thing.

It's the city where most of this shit happens and I never have seen one single macho bullshit sign anywhere. It's backwards. You have a right to protect your property, fine, but it's fucking weird to have a doormat with a gun pointing at you.
 
maybe it did, I just think it's not cute, it's not american, I think it's weird to advertise that kind of thing. Especially in most of the areas I see them, out in the sticks where robbers won't even come in the first place unless they know what's in your house, which is an inside job sorta thing.

It's the city where most of this shit happens and I never have seen one single macho bullshit sign anywhere. It's backwards. You have a right to protect your property, fine, but it's fucking weird to have a doormat with a gun pointing at you.
That may be, but it doesn't bother me. We get break-ins, porch pirates, and the rest that comes with city living here. That person has also been there for a looong time, so maybe the past made them like that? Not really sure. Don't really see them.

I do think it is very American to want your own little slice of land all to yourself. I mean, we had land grab races back in the day. It is a pretty damn American thing in my eyes.
 
as far as the door/phone/email, whatever. I try to be unavailable because 95 percent of the time, what they want is self-centered and has nothing to do with me. It's exhausting and sometimes they catch me slipping. I had some At&t salesmen catch me last week when I was waiting at a dentist's office for a ups package, office empty, just doing a favor, they got me all signed up. Now I'm wondering if I have a way out, I didn't need a new service, didn't ask, didn't want and I sometimes have a hard time being an asshole. Locking the door would have defeated the purpose I was there for so they got me.
I do a lot of work outside, and you have to be upfront with them, “Thank you, I’m not interested”
And if they keep going on, “please leave”
I got girls in the house, i can’t be having these folks loitering around.

There’s be alot less in my area, either due to legislation or maybe because the elderly crowd is slowly dying off. Both my neighbors were elderly, and now gone, replaced with younger folks not as susceptible to door ads.
 
