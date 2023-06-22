I think I really like the new Dune (2021) movie, but I'm not sure why.

Cherry Brigand
I watched it for the first time last week and had to pretty badly chunk it out...10 minutes here. 15 there. etc. But I found it compelling enough- and that I'd missed enough- to watch it again this week (bigger chunks but still not in one sitting). And...I think I really like it, but I'm not sure why. But I do.
Timothy Chalamet seems to say his lines like a young Nicholas Cage...but he's relatable and I appreciated his portrayal
Rebecca Ferguson cries a lot, but she is both alluring and tough.
Oscar Isaac was understated, and played his role well.
Momoa...meh. He was meh.
Stellen Skarsgard- always good.
Josh Brolin- Always good, but he's wasted in this movie.
Dave Bautista- Completely out of his depth in this movie. Just bad casting.
I'm planning on watching the original Dune again because this movie seems nothing like that snorefest I hated as a kid.
It feels like a lot happens, but it also feels like nothing happens.
One plot point question:
I'd give this film a solid 8.5/10. Maybe more. Maybe less.
I don't get the betrayal angle from the doc. His whole plan was to obliterate the atreides family just to get a chance to get his wife back, but he makes sure the Baron can be assassinated and Paul gets away with the family ring?
I'd give this film a solid 8.5/10. Maybe more. Maybe less.