I think I really like the new Dune (2021) movie, but I'm not sure why.

I watched it for the first time last week and had to pretty badly chunk it out...10 minutes here. 15 there. etc. But I found it compelling enough- and that I'd missed enough- to watch it again this week (bigger chunks but still not in one sitting). And...I think I really like it, but I'm not sure why. But I do.

Timothy Chalamet seems to say his lines like a young Nicholas Cage...but he's relatable and I appreciated his portrayal
Rebecca Ferguson cries a lot, but she is both alluring and tough.
Oscar Isaac was understated, and played his role well.
Momoa...meh. He was meh.
Stellen Skarsgard- always good.
Josh Brolin- Always good, but he's wasted in this movie.
Dave Bautista- Completely out of his depth in this movie. Just bad casting.

I'm planning on watching the original Dune again because this movie seems nothing like that snorefest I hated as a kid.

It feels like a lot happens, but it also feels like nothing happens.

One plot point question:
I don't get the betrayal angle from the doc. His whole plan was to obliterate the atreides family just to get a chance to get his wife back, but he makes sure the Baron can be assassinated and Paul gets away with the family ring?

I'd give this film a solid 8.5/10. Maybe more. Maybe less.
 
BTW that weird spider/pet thing . . . WTF was that?
 
Its pretty beautiful on the screen.

That's the type of movie I sometimes put on to fall asleep to with the volume low or even off.

It's just a fun ride. The pacing is a little softer than most blockbuster types which makes is a different experience.
Less pressure.

Nothing wrong with enjoying a film like that. There are times I want to be fully engaged (which Dune could work for, especially on a big screen) but also times where I just want to be lightly entertained or distracted
 
It was slow for the first act, a little too slow for me even though the character building is definitely needed. But as the story builds, I loved the world this franchise created. I like it enough that I started looking up the novels for better understanding of the world building for this universe.

I'm excited for the sequel.

I haven't watch original and never heard it before the 2021 actually.
 
It was slow for the first act, a little too slow for me even though the character building is definitely needed. But as the story builds, I loved the world this franchise created. I like it enough that I started looking up the novels for better understanding of the world building for this universe.

I'm excited for the sequel.

I haven't watch original and never heard it before the 2021 actually.

I'm excited for the sequel.

I haven't watch original and never heard it before the 2021 actually.
Give the original a shot.
I liked it.

I think you will like it based on the small amount of info you provided. It is surprisingly good visually for a film from 40 ish years ago.
Good cast.
Weird as shit in a good way.

It is also interesting to see the ideas that were carried over and be able to observe two completely different eras of Sci fi tackle the same concepts.
 
I was woefully disappointed in it.

It was visually solid but almost every scene felt incredibly flat to me. All of the actors seemed stiff and their dialogue delivery felt soulless. I was particularly disappointed in Brolin.

Very little done to build a connection with Duncan or Gurney, who are absolutely integral to the plot.

The kid playing Paul did nothing for me and once again he seemed like cardboard reading lines.

Also, while they had all the tools to do whatever they wanted visually the space visuals lacked appropriate scale to allow for appreciation of the power and size of the ship.

Nothing about this felt “epic” or moving to me and I think a lot of people just get way too jazzed on good CGI.

And that fucking score that made some of the dialogue almost unintelligible.

I’ll still watch the second one but I’ll lower my expectations a bit.
 
Give the original a shot.
I liked it.

I think you will like it based on the small amount of info you provided. It is surprisingly good visually for a film from 40 ish years ago.
Good cast.
Weird as shit in a good way.

It is also interesting to see the ideas that were carried over and be able to observe two completely different eras of Sci fi tackle the same concepts.
I'll be picking up the Novels after watching part 2 of the franchise later this year. I always prefer this order of understanding fictional universes, movies then novels. In this order, I find that I'm generally more forgiving to the changes made in the films than loyal fans of Novels that complain or even hate it when their favorite novels are adapted into movies. Reading the Novels after films also fill in more details on the fictional universe created for the story.

I'll take a look at the original 1980s Dune since you recommended.
 
I was woefully disappointed in it.

It was visually solid but almost every scene felt incredibly flat to me. All of the actors seemed stiff and their dialogue delivery felt soulless. I was particularly disappointed in Brolin.

Very little done to build a connection with Duncan or Gurney, who are absolutely integral to the plot.

The kid playing Paul did nothing for me and once again he seemed like cardboard reading lines.

Also, while they had all the tools to do whatever they wanted visually the space visuals lacked appropriate scale to allow for appreciation of the power and size of the ship.

Nothing about this felt “epic” or moving to me and I think a lot of people just get way too jazzed on good CGI.

And that fucking score that made some of the dialogue almost unintelligible.

I’ll still watch the second one but I’ll lower my expectations a bit.
I would somewhat agree with that, certainly not a bad film but it feels like it falls into the Nolaish trap of being obsessed with the plot over everything else, none of the characters feel all that interesting to me and the design work also seems rather generic.

Lynch's film I think whilst it cuts out more of the story it does so in order to actually tell a a story with some weight to it, characters feel more fleshed out in their performances rather than just spitting exposition and the design work does a lot more to sell the setting.
 
I too liked the Lawrence of Arabia reboot.

Looking forward to Part 2.
 
I too liked the Lawrence of Arabia reboot.

Looking forward to Part 2.
Bro Lawrence of Arabia came out in 62’. Dune was printed in 65’.

Herbert freely admits he was inspired by the Seven Pillars of Wisdom for Dune.

Not exactly a radical hipster observation there
 
I think it's great. I didn't know anything about Dune until I watched it.

First viewing I was entertained and thought it was good. Then i rewatched it a few weeks ago and I was blown away on the second viewing. So much so that I went and watched the original movie and I'm thinking about reading the books.

I think that's the whole point right? To bring the story of Dune to new viewers. It worked on me.
 
