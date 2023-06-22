I think I really like the new Dune (2021) movie, but I'm not sure why.

I was woefully disappointed in it.



It was visually solid but almost every scene felt incredibly flat to me. All of the actors seemed stiff and their dialogue delivery felt soulless. I was particularly disappointed in Brolin.



Very little done to build a connection with Duncan or Gurney, who are absolutely integral to the plot.



The kid playing Paul did nothing for me and once again he seemed like cardboard reading lines.



Also, while they had all the tools to do whatever they wanted visually the space visuals lacked appropriate scale to allow for appreciation of the power and size of the ship.



Nothing about this felt “epic” or moving to me and I think a lot of people just get way too jazzed on good CGI.



And that fucking score that made some of the dialogue almost unintelligible.



I’ll still watch the second one but I’ll lower my expectations a bit.