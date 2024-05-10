I think I have purchased my first pair of old man shoes...

Cherry Brigand
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2009
- Messages
- 9,476
- Reaction score
- 20,231
Got pretty bad plantar fasciitis in both my feet last year. It's largely fixed through PT and orthotics. My running days are probably over so I've been doing a lot of walking and have been doing so in my running shoes. So I went looking for a pair of walking shoes. Amazon had the try before you buy option and they just arrived.
They're pretty comfortable so far but they...are probably...old man shoes. Thoughts?
Comfort over style = Old man?
Edit: one of them even squeaks.
They're pretty comfortable so far but they...are probably...old man shoes. Thoughts?
Comfort over style = Old man?
Edit: one of them even squeaks.