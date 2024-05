I think I have purchased my first pair of old man shoes...

Got pretty bad plantar fasciitis in both my feet last year. It's largely fixed through PT and orthotics. My running days are probably over so I've been doing a lot of walking and have been doing so in my running shoes. So I went looking for a pair of walking shoes. Amazon had the try before you buy option and they just arrived.They're pretty comfortable so far but they...are probably... old man shoes . Thoughts?Comfort over style = Old man?Edit: one of them even squeaks.