I think I have purchased my first pair of old man shoes...

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
9,476
Reaction score
20,231
Got pretty bad plantar fasciitis in both my feet last year. It's largely fixed through PT and orthotics. My running days are probably over so I've been doing a lot of walking and have been doing so in my running shoes. So I went looking for a pair of walking shoes. Amazon had the try before you buy option and they just arrived.

They're pretty comfortable so far but they...are probably...old man shoes. Thoughts?

61iQA0C5zWL._AC_SY695_.jpg



Comfort over style = Old man?

Edit: one of them even squeaks.

<{cruzshake}>
 
Cherry Brigand said:
Got pretty bad plantar fasciitis in both my feet last year. It's largely fixed through PT and orthotics. My running days are probably over so I've been doing a lot of walking and have been doing so in my running shoes. So I went looking for a pair of walking shoes. Amazon had the try before you buy option and they just arrived.

They're pretty comfortable so far but they...are probably...old man shoes. Thoughts?

61iQA0C5zWL._AC_SY695_.jpg



Comfort over style = Old man?

Edit: one of them even squeaks.

<{cruzshake}>
Click to expand...
Isn't that standard issue shoes that murrcan men wear with white socks and poorly tailored khaki pants?
 
Once you put those shoes on, you signaled to the universe that you are in your golden years. You asked for it.
 
I have some sketchers like that, and they're up there with the best running shoes I've ever had.

They look like shit but they are light and fit my feet perfectly. Erosion at the back hasn't been much of a issue either.

They've been ran into the ground though. I'll be throwing them out shortly.
 
Those are hot on the streets right now. You should definitely rock them.
 
You're thinking of these bad boys:
1715375778823.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,952
Messages
55,527,177
Members
174,814
Latest member
ufc925

Share this page

Back
Top