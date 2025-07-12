I think I could beat Topuria

KavkazDominance

KavkazDominance

White Belt
@White
Joined
Aug 4, 2024
Messages
120
Reaction score
161
With all due respect to the future GOAT Topuria, I really think I could beat him in a real fight and the only MMA fighter who could do it is probably Conor.


You gotta check his low kicks and spam teeps to keep him in distance.

If he approaches then...
You attack him and bait him with a jab so he slips to his left and that's where you meet him with a straight to the face (or a high kick) before he manages to land his left hook.
You can mix that with takedown attempts so you leave him thinking.

If he manages to pressure you and attack first, you gotta intercept his attack with a cross followed by a lead uppercut that will put him down.

That's how you beat Topuria.
 
KavkazDominance said:
With all due respect to the future GOAT Topuria, I really think I could beat him in a real fight and the only MMA fighter who could do it is probably Conor.


You gotta check his low kicks and spam teeps to keep him in distance.

If he approaches then...
You attack him and bait him with a jab so he slips to his left and that's where you meet him with a straight to the face (or a high kick) before he manages to land his left hook.
You can mix that with takedown attempts so you leave him thinking.

If he manages to pressure you and attack first, you gotta intercept his attack with a cross followed by a lead uppercut that will put him down.

That's how you beat Topuria.
Click to expand...
Weak troll attempt...
 
Duh. A 400 lb man that has a 275+ lb bench press will kill Topuria.
 
KavkazDominance said:
I'm a trained MMA fighter and believe me there is lots of MMA fighters posting on this forum. We keep our identities private though.
Click to expand...
Aye... started here as a teen that didn't train, had a fight career, bjj black belt, now in my early 40s and still shit posting...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mister piscadinha
people need to understand something about LA LEYENDA topuria
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
ejazahmednit
ejazahmednit
JoeRowe
How is Topuria off of his back-foot?
Replies
14
Views
303
Istryker
Istryker
H
Topuria is making Conor disappear
2
Replies
39
Views
778
Rampage_Jackson
R
P
Could Merab convince Dana to let him move up and challenge Topuria?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
HP_Nut
H
Rhood
Anyone think Topuria fades into obscurity?
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
kuroro
kuroro

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,668
Messages
57,546,807
Members
175,747
Latest member
Monk

Share this page

Back
Top