I think I could beat Topuria

With all due respect to the future GOAT Topuria, I really think I could beat him in a real fight and the only MMA fighter who could do it is probably Conor.





You gotta check his low kicks and spam teeps to keep him in distance.



If he approaches then...

You attack him and bait him with a jab so he slips to his left and that's where you meet him with a straight to the face (or a high kick) before he manages to land his left hook.

You can mix that with takedown attempts so you leave him thinking.



If he manages to pressure you and attack first, you gotta intercept his attack with a cross followed by a lead uppercut that will put him down.



That's how you beat Topuria.