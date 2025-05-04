I think I am not done

Trabaho
bleep bloop, I am a robot
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 12,332
- Reaction score
- 10,055
You are fortunate to keep me.
Congratulations
I think I am gonna have the best gym session today. Was awake like 37 hours than slept 8, ate and slept 8 again. Woke up perfectly before 9. Believe in my heart again. It´s not gonna stop beating. I will accept dying for Jesus, if that is what God wants me to do, thank you. The last days were a warning, guys our time is moving forward, daily. It is limited on this plane aka Dunyā. Go become champion. Do your things. The ones you really want to do.
Congratulations
I think I am gonna have the best gym session today. Was awake like 37 hours than slept 8, ate and slept 8 again. Woke up perfectly before 9. Believe in my heart again. It´s not gonna stop beating. I will accept dying for Jesus, if that is what God wants me to do, thank you. The last days were a warning, guys our time is moving forward, daily. It is limited on this plane aka Dunyā. Go become champion. Do your things. The ones you really want to do.