Trabaho
bleep bloop, I am a robot
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 12,198
- Reaction score
- 10,012
Hi Sherdog. I think I´m done posting. Wishing you a good life. So I need mods to delete all my posts. I think they are obligated to do so if I ask for it. I´m not really focused to make for a good poster and it will be good to stop. So yep @Kowboy On Sherdog or someone else, asking for your time to take up the task and nuke my account with all the posts. I don´t wanna offend anyone or make bad posts. I don´t got the motivation to put in effort to post good. I´m just not a good fit for forum posting. I do write stupid posts occasionaly and I post a lot so it adds up. I also shared a lot of info, hence I am requestion to get it all removed from this website. Wishing you a good day out there and have fun posting, interacting. I am out. In Case someone wanna say bye, bye . I am done. So what. It´s just a forum. I might still drop in and read something. I overdid it, too much posting, too little quality. I don´t put effort in it. Some joekful things come out rather bad and it´s time to stop. Also sorry for the fighter bashing or whatever I had writen on occasion lol. Much luck to everyone. And yeah, bye ? I don´t know if I need to say something more. This is the third time asking to get removed. I am giving way too much info out publicly online.
- Oliver
- Oliver