I think I´m done

Sonny Qc said: Well bye.



If one day I stop posting here,

just assume I was murdered by a jealous husband. Click to expand...

you got steel nervers. You´re maybe the realest guy on here. One of them. That´s what I wanted. But I don´t think it works. I don´t like someone calling me a bad person. And than my occasionaly over the top posts. It´s just a balkan guy talking a bit explosive, I don´t literaly mean to fight a woman and stuff. But my posts, just my communication logic is Croatian / Bosnian and it will never make sense to someone from America / Australia. I will come of as the barbarian or uncivilized. It just doesn´t work. It doesn´t pan out the way I intend it. I make some joke and I get a reply that´s like "emotional" and I´m thinking like "ok, Oliver, you overdid it, the post really comes of negatives" when in reality I was making a joke to someone I chatted on here many times, they still think I´m trying to be toxic. I mean if you didn´t get me in 2 years, sorry you will never get it. Our logics are different. Different countries. Sweden and Bosnia / Croatia. I mean in Germany we got a trillion foreigners and we all agree and are friends. Online it´s like "buuu huu cry cry you are hurting my feelings". I mean if you are gonna not notice I am joking, I honestly don´t wanna upset you and I actually am sorry for you.