Hi Sherdog. I think I´m done posting. Wishing you a good life. So I need mods to delete all my posts. I think they are obligated to do so if I ask for it. I´m not really focused to make for a good poster and it will be good to stop. So yep @Kowboy On Sherdog or someone else, asking for your time to take up the task and nuke my account with all the posts. I don´t wanna offend anyone or make bad posts. I don´t got the motivation to put in effort to post good. I´m just not a good fit for forum posting. I do write stupid posts occasionaly and I post a lot so it adds up. I also shared a lot of info, hence I am requestion to get it all removed from this website. Wishing you a good day out there and have fun posting, interacting. I am out. In Case someone wanna say bye, bye :) . I am done. So what. It´s just a forum. I might still drop in and read something. I overdid it, too much posting, too little quality. I don´t put effort in it. Some joekful things come out rather bad and it´s time to stop. Also sorry for the fighter bashing or whatever I had writen on occasion lol. Much luck to everyone. And yeah, bye ? I don´t know if I need to say something more. This is the third time asking to get removed. I am giving way too much info out publicly online.

- Oliver
 
I wish many other posters here would have your level of professionalism

It's been great to have you as a poster, good luck in your future Sherdog lurking

soldier-salut.gif
 
I wish many other posters would have the same view
I am not patient or focused enough to make for a good poster. Never wished anything bad on anyone. It comes out that way, cause I am joking as if I was talking to friends or acquaintances I know in person. Frode is right, I forgot I even wrote that, than I notice ok did I really say that. I don´t ever mean anything bad to anyone. But yeah, I write and than think. So I am stepping out. I´m just not focused ect.
 
Sleep it off...
I am oversteping boundries and saying wild things. And it will happen again. Plus I share too much info. That´s not good. That´s what social media is for lol. I don´t even like how much time I spend writing posts and reading. I did it for a decade without. Not sure why I signed up again. I am aware of my douchiness on occasion. Bro you need to see me in person to get it, if you read it you don´t understand. Hence, I am not good in keyboard communication. Me and sherdog is not a good fit. I type like I am on whatsapp with a friend.

I am not this stupid antisocial guy you think. I am very humgle and quiet. I just come out wrong on a keyboard. Wanna say something about me, maybe talk to me first. Sherdog is a bad representation of me. Non verbal communication matters.
 
UFC about to make a retrospective montage video for you.
 
Log off... Give it a few days and you'll be itching to challenge someone to something.
 
Boo, do a porn bomb account suicide you coward
dude I said you are not getting my posts for eternity. Especially since I gave out my info, location, nationality, pictures, first name, I posted my parents yesterday. How much I trusted you. Since I am the bad guy, now I am offended, and it´s goodbye.
 
you got steel nervers. You´re maybe the realest guy on here. One of them. That´s what I wanted. But I don´t think it works. I don´t like someone calling me a bad person. And than my occasionaly over the top posts. It´s just a balkan guy talking a bit explosive, I don´t literaly mean to fight a woman and stuff. But my posts, just my communication logic is Croatian / Bosnian and it will never make sense to someone from America / Australia. I will come of as the barbarian or uncivilized. It just doesn´t work. It doesn´t pan out the way I intend it. I make some joke and I get a reply that´s like "emotional" and I´m thinking like "ok, Oliver, you overdid it, the post really comes of negatives" when in reality I was making a joke to someone I chatted on here many times, they still think I´m trying to be toxic. I mean if you didn´t get me in 2 years, sorry you will never get it. Our logics are different. Different countries. Sweden and Bosnia / Croatia. I mean in Germany we got a trillion foreigners and we all agree and are friends. Online it´s like "buuu huu cry cry you are hurting my feelings". I mean if you are gonna not notice I am joking, I honestly don´t wanna upset you and I actually am sorry for you.
 
Last edited:
I always figured if you disappeared it would be from a honeypot robbery gone wrong with a hot strip club bartender and her ex con boyfriend trying to shake you down.
 
I speak english yes, learned it on sherdog, youtube, facebook, but I literaly and from Bosnia Herzegovina. You can not get it. It´s literaly a different culture. The logic of the language is different. Your friends call you an idiot. Your friends make a joke about something serious. Ect. I just can be myself. It will not pan out. So my fellow MMA fans I am pretty much going out. And I did make posts and threads which in hindsight made me cringe hardcore and I managed to ignore it and chalk it up to owning up to it. I mean if 3 people in one day are getting seriously upset over me, guess what I am poliet, I apologise and bye :) .
 
I always figured if you disappeared it would be from a robbery gone wrong with a hot strip club bartender and her ex con boyfriend trying to shake you down.
Also possible...
 
