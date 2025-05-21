I think DDP is boring for the Division - He has this clean white boy image and it is f*king boring

Main While Khamzat Chimaev is the shxt and has the swagger. He is the real deal! An Ex-Stockholm gangster and have that street creed which makes him exciting because he is the real deal not fake. He is that aura about him. I think his gonna destroy Dricus and show him what this life is about.
The Khamzat Aura goes a long way.. He is a massive star for a good reason, but my boy Dricus just doesn´t have the it factor like Khamzat. Imho Khamzat is gonna take the UFC to the next level and even explode more when he takes out Dricus.
In my prediction Khamzat Chimaev takes him out early and quick
