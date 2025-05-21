I think DDP is boring for the Division - He has this clean white boy image and it is f*king boring

May 21, 2025
Main While Khamzat Chimaev is the shxt and has the swagger. He is the real deal! An Ex-Stockholm gangster and have that street creed which makes him exciting because he is the real deal not fake. He is that aura about him. I think his gonna destroy Dricus and show him what this life is about.

The Khamzat Aura goes a long way.. He is a massive star for a good reason, but my boy Dricus just doesn´t have the it factor like Khamzat. Imho Khamzat is gonna take the UFC to the next level and even explode more when he takes out Dricus.

In my prediction Khamzat Chimaev takes him out early and quick

The South African who had 3+ home invasions growing up (almost guaranteed to be racially motivated targeted at his family based on their skin color)

Who became a professional fighter and world champion is lacking "street cred"

Man shut the fuck


 
xhaydenx said:
You think the guy who barely fights and sometimes misses weight by a whole weight class is less boring than a funny, shit stirring Great African Chad who fights regularly and has gone to decision 3 times in 23 fights?

lol ok, buddeh.
He meet Izzy at the twillight of his career way past his prime and fought a trash Strickland for 10 rounds that is boring bro
 
I think Khamzat is going to finally give DDP his first loss in the UFC, but I wouldn't say DDP is boring. He brings an unusual arsenal for a champ and we're lucky to have someone like that, very unique fighter. These 2 are putting on a fight no matter what.
 
Because swag and aura are more important than fighting ability.


DDP is good but Khamzat is for the children.

DDP is one of the best talkers in the game and puts 110% into every fight. I didn't like or believe in the guy, but there's no denying him. I think Khamzat beats him but Khamzats an idiot.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Not to turn this into a war room thread but an entire segment of his country’s population was targeted with much worse (torture, imprisoment, segregation) SOLELY based on skin color, for DECADES. In that context, his home invasions - likely monetary rather than racially motivated - don’t seem that big a deal. I experienced multiple break-ins while living in a major city in the US, and once in a European capital. Let’s not lose perspective here by making DDP this bad-ass racial savagery break-in survivor. He’s no Mandela.
 
