I think Conor is not fighting because….

Chandler is basically the pawn in the Conor contract negotiations. UFC wants Chandler to fight Conor because he’s their lapdog, is an exciting fighter that goes for broke and is probably tied up in an unfavorable contract that benefits the UFC. In return, Chandler created his own liquor company (Hiatus) copying Conor which benefits him when the company pushes his notoriety and maybe gets to fight Conor. Chandler is old himself and just wants money at this stage of his career so he will do what he is told.



Conor is in the midst of contract negotiations (he said so himself a few months back) and he will soon be released from his contract like Ngannou (who is the first fighter to really break out from his contract and make crazy boxing money). He has two fights left and the UFC is forcing Conor to fight Chandler only because they want Chandler to be the guy with the hype behind him. (They even tried to make a TUF with both of them). They probably offered Conor a shitty contract extension and said sign this or we will make you wait to fight. For a long time Conor was begging for a fight (the past year he was constantly saying this himself) but the UFC was not giving him anything trying to stall his comeback in order to get him to sign a new contract like they did Francis. Conor wants ownership like he’s said many times in the past or a bigger cut of the enormous money he is generating the UFC. Conor doesn’t care about money as much as other fighters cause he’s not broke… he can go toe to toe with the UFC.



The UFC are trying to keep him tied up on his contract as long as possible or make him fight someone they want to get hype. I don’t think Conor wanted to actually fight Chandler because that plays into the UFC’s hand. He waited for the UFC to promote him and push for this fight and probably asked for more money after seeing the record gate he and Chandler were set to break. They probably offered him more money when Dana flew out to see him a few weeks ago but he probably asked for more again for which they finally said no and Conor said thx for the free promo and said he’s injured. Remember the UFC pulled all Conor and fight promo a few weeks back when he cancelled the press conference?



This is why Chandler is now taking a dig at him saying he is the most reliable fighter. He’s trying to piss him off… because if they were seeing eye to eye , he the UFC and Conor, he wouldn’t make that kind of comment when they are all supposed to be working together.



Conor is playing the UFC like no one else has played them before and they can’t do shit about it cause he literally makes them the most money. He’s copying what Ngannou did .. waiting out his contract. He’s not really “injured” although his leg is probably not in the best condition (I mean …. He fucking broke that shit). He just wants more money… and if they won’t give him more money he keeps playing them by accepting the fights, getting free promo, and then saying he’s injured and pulling out. He’s doing whatever he can to sabotage the UFC’s business. Why would he fight in MMA when he could potentially lose to Chandler and people see his leg is not working the same when he can do a boxing match which will make him more money with less risk to him and his brand?



TLDR;



Conor will never fight for the UFC again. He’s part owner of BKFC… his next fight will be in BKFC or he will do a boxing match next like Ngannou. He’s not actually injured so bad he can’t fight. He is just playing the UFC for free promo. He’s literally juicing the UFC for free promo because he’s done in the MMA world (last win before Cerrone was 6 years ago!).