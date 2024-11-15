  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I think Bones vs Stipe will be blood fest fan favorite fight

I think these 2 styles match perfectly and fight will both go to ground and at feet...Bones 1st fight at hw is just too easy for him and we did not understand what is he capable of at the end this or that Bones is the undisputed goatand Stipe is also no joke he has the most UFC HW title defence record...This time they will test each other so perfectly I hope we all enjoy that historical fight
 
Hope you're right.

I think Jon likely wins via grappling and sub, but would be pleasantly surprised if it turns out to be a war.
 
It's an awesome match up. Just wish it had happened earlier.
 
DC called them the two fiercest competitors he's ever fought. It may not have been the ideal time for them to match, but it needed to be done, and I don't think it will disappoint.
 
Stipe will win and people will disrespect him again by saying HW Jones sucks and old
 
Can't wait, I'm excited for this. Should be an entertaining fight. We'll I hope.
 
Bro its 2024. Jones never got KTFO and is like 6 yrs younger. Stipe got brutally KO’d multiple times, is 43, hasnt fought or trained mma in 4 yrs ane can barely walk lol.
 
Bro its 2024. Jones never got KTFO and is like 6 yrs younger. Stipe got brutally KO'd multiple times, is 43, hasnt fought or trained mma in 4 yrs ane can barely walk lol.
you sound right I am an oldass fan maybe thats my 1st thread for 4-5 years
 
