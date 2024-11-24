I still use Winamp (FOR MUSIC)

You used Winamp for Porn?? ahahhahaI stopped saving porn prolly like 3 PC's ago
The POSERS do that, maybe.People over 30 listen to music? I thought once people reach a certain age they stop listening to music. Like how once you leave high school you stop watching cartoons.
Bro your autism is showing.People over 30 listen to music? I thought once people reach a certain age they stop listening to music. Like how once you leave high school you stop watching cartoons.
I probably wont ever stop.
What the fuck do people use if they dont use this??
Windows Media Player????? Or is it all streaming these days (ew)
I used everything for porn
Yes, VLC for the win when watching porn! HOWEVA...
Well I mean for music lolYes, VLC for the win when watching porn! HOWEVA...
There are still a few that I can't watch, so I have Windows Media Player Classic for such instance. I also have the Windows 11 default media players since they are bundled. There's one for movies and one for pictures that can play video.
When I'm not Sherdogging or watching porn, I'm usually playing video games. I now mostly listen to music on YT, even though I have a large CD collection that I'm too lazy to rip to disk.Well I mean for music lol
Yeah. Haven't for a while though. Wasn't instinctive that's for sure.Can you make playlists with VLC?
Stopped listening ato new music at around 19-20. Around the time those Linkin goofs came out.Bro your autism is showing.
People stop listening to NEW music around 30-33 years old.
But they listen to music their whole life.
sux to be youStopped listening ato new music at around 19-20. Around the time those Linkin goofs came out.
Not really. 60s-90s eras are overwhelming. The musicians after the 90s are far more technical and I would listen to them as more like curiosity and for technical breakdown.sux to be you
Stopped listening ato new music at around 19-20. Around the time those Linkin goofs came out.