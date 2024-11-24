I still use Winamp (FOR MUSIC)

HHJ said: Well I mean for music lol Click to expand...

When I'm not Sherdogging or watching porn, I'm usually playing video games. I now mostly listen to music on YT, even though I have a large CD collection that I'm too lazy to rip to disk.If I am listening to something where I need a player, I just use WMP Classic. Works well enough for me. Hopefully that answer was satisfactory for you. Now, back to watching porn.