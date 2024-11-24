I still use Winamp (FOR MUSIC)

Is your name Israel Adesanya?
I probably wont ever stop.

What the fuck do people use if they dont use this??

Windows Media Player????? Or is it all streaming these days (ew)
 
People over 30 listen to music? I thought once people reach a certain age they stop listening to music. Like how once you leave high school you stop watching cartoons.
 
d0g said:
People over 30 listen to music? I thought once people reach a certain age they stop listening to music. Like how once you leave high school you stop watching cartoons.
Bro your autism is showing.

People stop listening to NEW music around 30-33 years old.

But they listen to music their whole life.
 
I went from Windows Media Player to Windows open source Media Player to WinAmp to Foobar.
I currently use Foobar.
 
HHJ said:
I probably wont ever stop.

What the fuck do people use if they dont use this??

Windows Media Player????? Or is it all streaming these days (ew)
Pliny Pete said:
I used everything for porn
Cid said:
VLC
Yes, VLC for the win when watching porn! HOWEVA...

There are still a few that I can't watch, so I have Windows Media Player Classic for such instance. I also have the Windows 11 default media players since they are bundled. There's one for movies and one for pictures that can play video.
 
Brom Bones said:
Yes, VLC for the win when watching porn! HOWEVA...

There are still a few that I can't watch, so I have Windows Media Player Classic for such instance. I also have the Windows 11 default media players since they are bundled. There's one for movies and one for pictures that can play video.
Well I mean for music lol
 
When Zune died, I went to Amazon Prime MP3 or whatever

Probably just called Amazon Music now
 
HHJ said:
Well I mean for music lol
When I'm not Sherdogging or watching porn, I'm usually playing video games. I now mostly listen to music on YT, even though I have a large CD collection that I'm too lazy to rip to disk.

If I am listening to something where I need a player, I just use WMP Classic. Works well enough for me. Hopefully that answer was satisfactory for you. Now, back to watching porn.
 
HHJ said:
Can you make playlists with VLC?
Yeah. Haven't for a while though. Wasn't instinctive that's for sure.

Google tells me most of the reddit pages asking about it are old so maybe it's fixed now.
 
Cid said:
Bro your autism is showing.

People stop listening to NEW music around 30-33 years old.

But they listen to music their whole life.
Stopped listening ato new music at around 19-20. Around the time those Linkin goofs came out.
 
HHJ said:
sux to be you
Not really. 60s-90s eras are overwhelming. The musicians after the 90s are far more technical and I would listen to them as more like curiosity and for technical breakdown.

I should have said I stopped listening personally because if a band needed a replacement drummer for pop cover songs, I'm forced to listen to Dua Lipa and stuff just to learn them in a couple of hours.
 
