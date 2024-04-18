I still think Conor has some game in him.

Istryker
I'm not talking gimmicky matchmaking game I mean real life he can still hang with the elite and maybe beat some guys not expected too.
Those losses to Dustin look kinda crazy, but Dustin is an active killer (fighting for the belt with a good shot to win). I think he steam rolls Mikey and if so give him Masvidal after he beats Nates head in again.
That can do buys.
Or if you want max @155.
There's options.
This is gonna be fun.
