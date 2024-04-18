I still think Conor has some game in him.

Istryker

Istryker

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 28, 2019
Messages
6,622
Reaction score
5,280
I'm not talking gimmicky matchmaking game I mean real life he can still hang with the elite and maybe beat some guys not expected too.

Those losses to Dustin look kinda crazy, but Dustin is an active killer (fighting for the belt with a good shot to win). I think he steam rolls Mikey and if so give him Masvidal after he beats Nates head in again.

That can do buys.

Or if you want max @155.


There's options.

This is gonna be fun.
 
Masvidal lol UFC missed their window to make that fight, it would've been big in 2019 / 2020. That matchup is way past it's "best by" date, way too late now.
 
svmr_db said:
Masvidal lol UFC missed their window to make that fight, it would've been big in 2019 / 2020. That matchup is way past it's "best by" date, way too late now.
Click to expand...
Really feels like it, but I'd still watch it.
 
I don't think he looked as bad as people think during his last two fights.

During the first bout, he was getting the better of dustin on the feet. His reads and reactions weren't quite as good as we've seen from him in the past, but it was still a pretty good striking performance. Covered distance well as always, countered well, technically strong on the outside.

He allowed himself to get sucked into a more boxing dominant style of training, which cost him. It was also around this time that we started to learn just how underrated calf kicks really are.

Adjustments looked to be made in the 3rd fight, more springy movement with a greater emphasis on kicks, as if he was trying to do his best impression of his prime self.

Like most fights that end in injury, it was a bit inconclusive and doesn't really give a full accounting of where a fighter stands. I think it can be easy just to see the L. But not enough really happened in that fight to say anything truly conclusive, it just left more questions.

Overall though, even in his last two fights, I think he showed that he still has the potential to hang in the top of the division. They weren't bad performances.

I think the bigger question now is where is his head at, how motivated is he to train at that level, how much has he lost from the leg break, he's also getting up there in age.

We won't really know until he gets back in there, but I don't think you can necessarily sleep on him either.
 
Istryker said:
I'm not talking gimmicky matchmaking game I mean real life he can still hang with the elite and maybe beat some guys not expected too.

Those losses to Dustin look kinda crazy, but Dustin is an active killer (fighting for the belt with a good shot to win). I think he steam rolls Mikey and if so give him Masvidal after he beats Nates head in again.

That can do buys.

Or if you want max @155.


There's options.

This is gonna be fun.
Click to expand...

Why?
 
So far I have seen absolutely no evidence that he is still a serious athlete.
 
It's almost impossible to say what he will look like upon returning. His broadcasted lifestyle leans towards not well. But who knows.
 
conor stopped caring when he decided that riding the coattails of two belts and being an online warrior meant more than a real legacy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,562
Messages
55,427,537
Members
174,774
Latest member
Judoka_Noob

Share this page

Back
Top