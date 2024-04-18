I still think Conor has some game in him.

I don't think he looked as bad as people think during his last two fights.



During the first bout, he was getting the better of dustin on the feet. His reads and reactions weren't quite as good as we've seen from him in the past, but it was still a pretty good striking performance. Covered distance well as always, countered well, technically strong on the outside.



He allowed himself to get sucked into a more boxing dominant style of training, which cost him. It was also around this time that we started to learn just how underrated calf kicks really are.



Adjustments looked to be made in the 3rd fight, more springy movement with a greater emphasis on kicks, as if he was trying to do his best impression of his prime self.



Like most fights that end in injury, it was a bit inconclusive and doesn't really give a full accounting of where a fighter stands. I think it can be easy just to see the L. But not enough really happened in that fight to say anything truly conclusive, it just left more questions.



Overall though, even in his last two fights, I think he showed that he still has the potential to hang in the top of the division. They weren't bad performances.



I think the bigger question now is where is his head at, how motivated is he to train at that level, how much has he lost from the leg break, he's also getting up there in age.



We won't really know until he gets back in there, but I don't think you can necessarily sleep on him either.