Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 14,683
- Reaction score
- 16,567
This was a very good interview IMO. He touches on how the US is complicit in children starving with their unlimited support for Israel, how people are better off 40 years ago, how the liberal elite took the Democratic process away from voters, how they used false claims of misogyny and racism against his supporters by labeling them "Bernie Bros."
How the Democratic party took away the Democratic process from their voters. How they need to go away from identity politics.
