Elections I Still Love Bernie Sanders

Hog-train

Hog-train

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
14,683
Reaction score
16,567
This was a very good interview IMO. He touches on how the US is complicit in children starving with their unlimited support for Israel, how people are better off 40 years ago, how the liberal elite took the Democratic process away from voters, how they used false claims of misogyny and racism against his supporters by labeling them "Bernie Bros."

How the Democratic party took away the Democratic process from their voters. How they need to go away from identity politics.

 
A retard obsessing over Israel and Palestine.

That’s exactly what America needs as its president.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,604
Messages
57,348,859
Members
175,665
Latest member
RyanGentry

Share this page

Back
Top