I can't remember round by round, but at the end of the fight Hooker couldn't get up and Dustin ran over to him to scream and mouth off about the way Hooker called him out.



Then after the fight Hooker was in a stretcher and looked dead. And it took like 3 years for him to recover and start picking up wins again.



Regardless of who won or should've won, I think it's fair to say Hooker definitely came off worse in that fight.