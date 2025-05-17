I still don’t understand how it’s possible to eat 3500 clean calories

I have a pretty poor diet. So I always forget that even white bread and white rice and simple carbs and digest too wuickly

So my question is this - how does one bulk cleanly? How do you eat 3500 calories of brown rice, beans chicken and eggs? That’s so much fucking eating bruh. That’s like 2 hours spent chewing food. do
 
SOR above gave you a clue, eat some damn fat. Real meat, nuts, good oils. 3500 aint that much unless manlet, how much do you weigh?
 
@BroScienceTalkatWork , added a question, cause maybe you don't even need that much how much you weigh and how much you want to weigh matters as well as why and ur activity level
 
205. Im on a cut, and I want to start building healthy habits. Then do a clean bulk for half a year. Maybe a whole one. Who knows. I'm not trying to hit more then 200 calorie surplus.
 
