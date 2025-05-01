I still can't figure out where the "Islam is avoiding challenges" comes from

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
425
Reaction score
491
If it was for him, he'd have already rematched Charles, Arman and probably faced JG (it's not a fight I'm very intrigued about, but before 300 he was the #1 contender, so...).
That's, literally, leaving no stone unturned @ 155.

And, in his best case scenario (he has said it many times), he would then move up to 170 to fight Shavkat for the belt. Not JDM. Friggin' Shavkat.

I get it: high risk/low reward and all that. But implying that a dude eager to enter the octagon vs Shavkat is afraid of Ilia (an opponent that deserves all respect and is a real menace, sure) seems like mental gymnastics to me.
 
Ilia and Belal fans going to war <Wendy2>
 
Islam is terrified of the nap Ilia ToPOWERia would put him down for. He and his entire team and shaking in their sandals.
 
Rubios said:
If it was for him, he'd have already rematched Charles, Arman and probably faced JG (it's not a fight I'm very intrigued about, but before 300 he was the #1 contender, so...).
That's, literally, leaving no stone unturned @ 155.

And, in his best case scenario (he has said it many times), he would then move up to 170 to fight Shavkat for the belt. Not JDM. Friggin' Shavkat.

I get it: high risk/low reward and all that. But implying that a dude eager to enter the octagon vs Shavkat is afraid of Ilia (an opponent that deserves all respect and is a real menace, sure) seems like mental gymnastics to me.
Click to expand...
You must be new…

My sources tell me he turned down the Aspinal fight.

You got Khabib fighting bears for free but this joker won’t accept a fight against a fat Brit.
 
I don't think he's ducking since what he's asking for Ilia to do(fight a contender) is reasonable but I think he should just accept the fight at this point. The UFC need a headliner for 317 and if Islam beats Ilia then he will become the biggest star in the UFC
 
Just mindless hate. Look at how people look at the Volk wins as “he beat a FW”. But when Ilia beat Volk, it’s one of the best wins in ufc history.


Correct if I’m wrong but if you weight in at 155, you’re a LW. Fighters move around weight class all the time…Khamzat, Pereira, Whitaker. But when Volk does it vs Islam, it doesn’t count.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
I don't think he's ducking since what he's asking for Ilia to do(fight a contender) is reasonable but I think he should just accept the fight at this point. The UFC need a headliner for 317 and if Islam beats Ilia then he will become the biggest star in the UFC
Click to expand...

We don't need to infer nothing because Islam has said it himself many times.
He wants to move up. Soon. His weight cuts are getting rough, he had a very hard time making weight for Arman/Moicano.

Ilia is his biggest possible fight, money-wise? Absolutely.

But legacy-wise, or -more precisely- in order to shut the naysayers, Arman is the only fight he really needs before leaving 155.

Facing Ilia before just kind of forces him to one more 155 fight. Strictly speaking, to make 155 once again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
What does Islam need to do to please you?
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
3K
OmegaRugal
O
R
If Islam and his team are smart (and I think they are), he's the one making the calls
2
Replies
25
Views
552
Rubios
R
R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2
Replies
28
Views
550
markg171
markg171
R
Islam should watch his diet and go easy on the lifts
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,693
Messages
57,239,393
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top