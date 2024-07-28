I sincerely hope I’m wrong about this, but Paddy subs Islam within the next two years.

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

And becomes lightweight champion.
That “I’m the only person in the UFC to sub Bobby”
is a veiled insult thrown right at Islam. With the UFC Machine behind him, and a band of hooligans screaming the UFC will force Islam into a world tour and Paddy subs him to the joy of the masses
 
This is just the way MMA goes sometimes.
Paddy is that kind of fighter
The strange part is I haven’t seen anything that makes Paddy stick out of the other lightweights perhaps maybe it’s favorable matchups but I don’t even really think it’s that.
Bobby isn’t a BJJ black belt tho
 
<DisgustingHHH>
 
Any top 10 will beat/expose that clown just like mcCANT. He will lose his next fight due to they can’t keep feeding him tomato cans
 
Oh come on guys. Green and Dana know how to lift the hype. Past usada green and on his way out.
 
Perhaps Chandler gets a consolidation prize of Paddy for waiting for Conor
 
Paddy would lose to guys outside of the rankings like myktybek orolbai, let alone ever being able to sniff islams jock lol
 
Paddy will smash him like he's owed money if the fight ever happens. Walks through Islams shots and chokes him out
 
You know, everyone doubted Belal, thought he sucked. But he didnt listen, plowed ahead, and won EVERTHING


that aint gonna happen to you. You should stop posting.
 
