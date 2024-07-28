I sincerely hope I’m wrong about this, but Paddy subs Islam within the next two years.

FilipEmoFights
And becomes lightweight champion.
That “I’m the only person in the UFC to sub Bobby”
is a veiled insult thrown right at Islam. With the UFC Machine behind him, and a band of hooligans screaming the UFC will force Islam into a world tour and Paddy subs him to the joy of the masses
