I said it once and I'll say it again

Creatine works on some ppl and don't on others.

It's 50/50.
 
haanji buddy it is good for the muscle

but strong waist is key to powerful thappad

Ubereem agrees. Any further opinions in this thread are null and void.

hahha i used that exact one and it did work in as low as 1 month. I was jacked.
 
Creatine worked for me in my early 20s I was asked multiple times if I was on the gear which I never did. And I never tried hard enough or lifted for long enough to put out any impressive numbers for anything
 
joey gerbils said:
Creatine worked for me in my early 20s I was asked multiple times if I was on the gear which I never did. And I never tried hard enough or lifted for long enough to put out any impressive numbers for anything
Sounds like short people issues. I believe you though
 
