I remember when Sean Brady got stopped by belal Muhammad

Petey see’s the future…Rogan was calling Brady the “once ever greatest on the ground”.he will lose here as well
No protest from Brady…Brady needs more tats to be taken seriously.I think the ref jumped in kinda quick but didn’t look like Brady was going to win regardless.
No protest cause Brady got his shit rocked a few times. I think he was going to lose regardless but it’s always fun rooting for a comeback.No protest from Brady…Brady needs more tats to be taken seriously.
His nickname should be:Sean has been a little overrated I think because he has a good stylistic matchup for JDM and other strikes but this fight proved he might not be as good as people said he was.
Well, he didn’t get it to the ground until he was on his back with the ref diving in to save him…He needs to desperately get this on the ground, or he will get mauled.
I though so as well. He looked like a LHW. It was about as crazy as Paddy vs. Chandler.this guy is either weight bully or brady is smallest ww i had ever seen
He and Prates would like like two modern art paintings fighting each other.No protest from Brady…Brady needs more tats to be taken seriously.
Yah Brady is very short for his weight, like 5'8 or so. He got too much slow twitch muscle which really handicaps him in strikingthis guy is either weight bully or brady is smallest ww i had ever seen