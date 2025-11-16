I remember when Sean Brady got stopped by belal Muhammad

He needs to desperately get this on the ground, or he will get mauled.
 
Sean has been a little overrated I think because he has a good stylistic matchup for JDM and other strikes but this fight proved he might not be as good as people said he was.
 
this guy is either weight bully or brady is smallest ww i had ever seen
 
havent' watched any of his fights since he got tooled by belal

just too small for the elite level. prates would do the same thing to him
 
I think the ref jumped in kinda quick but didn’t look like Brady was going to win regardless.
 
Didn't catch the tale of the tape but I assume Morales has pterodactyl DNA in there somewhere.
 
DiazSlap said:
No protest from Brady…Brady needs more tats to be taken seriously.
No protest cause Brady got his shit rocked a few times. I think he was going to lose regardless but it’s always fun rooting for a comeback.
 
Eh I predicted Brady but I should have known.

Something about this just seemed like a rotten matchup for him from day 1.
 
Brady is pretty flat, slow, and very stiff. He is carrying way too much muscle and should be competing in a weight class lower.
 
