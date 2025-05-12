I remember amazon drivers used to have a rep for being better than other drivers. Why are they so sh*tty now?

GolovKing said:




they never had a good rep but I have worked for them, they are brutal to their workers and can't keep good workers that way. So.., they have to hire anyone who comes along to abuse them.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Terrible drivers they hire anyone
absolutely. In fact, some of trumps first deportations in my area were illegals, driving amazon, wanted for kiddie shit back in mejico. It's fucked up because now i got customers ambushing me asking where I'm from, i could pass for mexican but I'm not.
 
Last edited:
NoSmilez said:
High turnover since they have slave like quotas to fulfill. They almost never follow the instructions now.
there's a flip side to that, I've been expected to deliver onto a military base and threatened with deactivation when I failed and I've been penalized by everything else, including not being able to deliver quickly enough or at all because of police situations shutting down roads or trees falling in streets. They have zero respect for their workers so, as they say, shit rolls down hill.

As far as the turnover, it's very easy to be deactivated for things that are out of your control, hence, meaning a lot of good workers will be canned for things like I mentioned and so they have to find a new crop to abuse and the quality will go down and down.
 
as far as shooting, probably more delivery drivers have been shot than the other way around. We did have an idiot amazon driver threaten a man's dog a few months ago and displayed a gun, he got pulled over, don't know how that worked out but I would bet he was jailed and immediately canned.

Dogs are definitely a constant problem, I've been bitten, don't have mace, don't like guns. You never can tell if a dog approaching is friendly or not but I'd never hurt one unless they were really chewing on me. The one bite I got was minor but it happens.
 
fuck amazon shit company that abuse workers

all those warehouses should get burned down fuck em for real they fired our whole crew no notice cause some hood rats were goofing off on shift. fire them not everyone. FUCK AMAZON IN THE ASS HOLE
 
Bballfan123 said:
fuck amazon shit company that abuse workers

all those warehouses should get burned down fuck em for real they fired our whole crew no notice cause some hood rats were goofing off on shift. fire them not everyone. FUCK AMAZON IN THE ASS HOLE
yup, pretty bad conditions, personally, it's nothing physical that was a problem, but the treatment is bad and it shows because everyone there is generally pissed off. Some truly nice guys and I try not to be pissy back but it's hard sometimes, the company has so little regard for everyone.
 
Bathwater said:
Hey guys is there an uncensored version of this one? Asking for a friend.
that's fucked up, poor girl, none too bright with all the cams around these days but again, amazon does nothing to support the drivers, nothing. No places set up to use a bathroom and most places are locked up and not very understanding of people needing restrooms, most business just want their order picked up or delivered and won't help with anything else.

Fucking kid talks about taco bell, good one, little fucker.
 
mozfonky said:
that's fucked up, poor girl, none too bright with all the cams around these days but again, amazon does nothing to support the drivers, nothing. No places set up to use a bathroom and most places are locked up and not very understanding of people needing restrooms, most business just want their order picked up or delivered and won't help with anything else.

Fucking kid talks about taco bell, good one, little fucker.
You can't go to like a big grocery store or library to take a shit?
 
GolovKing said:
You can't go to like a big grocery store or library to take a shit?
I'd suppose it depends, if you are under time constraints you might have a hard time, or if it's past typical business hours or, probably most likely, you just really don't know the area. They will send you to any small town or city within 75 miles or so of the station.

But, no, generally most business' will not allow you to use their restrooms. Some do, most don't or at least most would at the very least have the rooms locked and you'd have to ask for a code or get a key.

I'd imagine things would vary across areas, being as it's seattle and the surrounding areas, pretty much everything is locked down or surveilled.

Also, as the above vid shows, drivers aren't always very bright, that girl is dumb as shit to do it without even thinking she'd be on someone's cam. Sadly, a lot of drivers do a lot of dumb shit and people think we're all just as dumb.
 
