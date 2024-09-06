I read "Popular science" articles a lot but this one is both amazing, and damn science you scary.

StonedLemur
https://www.popsci.com/science/dye-mice-transparent/
What do guys think about this?... amazing...or scary....or both? Lol
I think its both but if they can prove this to be safe in the long term, it could be pretty useful....(If they can prove it to be safe in the long term)
