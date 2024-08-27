I purchased Platinum but it hasn't shown up yet

Glad it's showing up now. Thanks for helping support the site. Hoping it proves worthwhile for you.Hello - I purchased a Platinum account for the year via Paypal, but I have yet to see it show up. Do you know how long this usually takes?
Thanks!
Thanks ! Ya it’s working now. Yup. It’s definitely worth while. Gotta support the site for years worth of wasting time…..errr providing me with solid entertainment.Glad it's showing up now. Thanks for helping support the site. Hoping it proves worthwhile for you.
Congrats on joining the cult .... aah plats.Thanks ! Ya it’s working now. Yup. It’s definitely worth while. Gotta support the site for years worth of wasting time…..errr providing me with solid entertainment.
Reports about bad ads should include the following:
1. Location/Country
2. Device
3. Browser
4. Company/Product of ad
5. A screenshot if possible
6. Brief description of how the ad is a problem
7. Page/Pages affected8. Date and time of occurrence
Refer to the instructions for your device on how to take screenshots