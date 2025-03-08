  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I propose a bet with hhj

Pereira fans losing their shit with these kinda threads. Cant wait for tomorrows meltdown.
 
NoSmilez said:
Can you mfkers chill out with the un-aliving talk. Do a food contest. Loser eats 50-100 mcnuggets with sauce. It's a fate worse than death.
Click to expand...
or drink hot sauce and post it on here.
 
MetaIIica said:
If pereira loses I will delete my account , if pereira wins you have to jump off a building
Click to expand...
Weak bet.

Bet him, if Pereira loses he gets to bum fuck you, if Pereira wins you get to get bum fucked by him.
 
