I predict Trump will step in on Jones' behalf and have him on the WH card.

If Dana doesn't want Jon on the card, he'll convince Trump.
 
I mean it’s possible. All Jones has to do is show up at a few rallies and say nice things about our king and he’ll get a favor.

Our king is very simple. Very transactional.
 
Unless there's some other fight that Dana is desperate to book for Poatan on the card, there's absolutely no reason not to book Jones vs. Poatan. If Jones screws around and the fight blows up, so what? You still have the same main card you would have had without ever booking Jones. It's supposed to be a stacked, special card, and if you book it like one all the fights are already there and at worst you're down one early prelim. If you're doing only a main card, book a six fight card rather than a five fight card. You can even get away with Jones vs. Poatan being comain rather than main so that your advertising focus can be on the top non-Jones fight.

There's no way Dana doesn't offer Jones the fight with Poatan if the White House card actually comes together, which is looking more likely all the time.
 
Could see the Prez going on 40 minute rant bout epstein files and seditious democrats deserving death, both before, during and after the fights without even acknowledging the fights at all
 
sonhow said:
Hopefully Trump steps in and actually headlines the event against Francis Ngannou. Now thats great tv.
I don't trust Francis, Trump should fight Art the clown instead.
 
Trump possibly has already mentioned it to Dana. While he doesn't know all the fighters or who to matchup he knows Alex and Jon and could easily tell Dana bring it to the White House.
 
