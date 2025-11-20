I predict Trump will step in on Jones' behalf and have him on the WH card.

Unless there's some other fight that Dana is desperate to book for Poatan on the card, there's absolutely no reason not to book Jones vs. Poatan. If Jones screws around and the fight blows up, so what? You still have the same main card you would have had without ever booking Jones. It's supposed to be a stacked, special card, and if you book it like one all the fights are already there and at worst you're down one early prelim. If you're doing only a main card, book a six fight card rather than a five fight card. You can even get away with Jones vs. Poatan being comain rather than main so that your advertising focus can be on the top non-Jones fight.



There's no way Dana doesn't offer Jones the fight with Poatan if the White House card actually comes together, which is looking more likely all the time.