I predict this

imo that’s a bad idea. the people a community chooses to deify says a lot about that community. i like max, and that fight was awesome, but sports & entertainment worship is the mark of a struggling people. again, that’s no disrespect to max. statues should be reserved for people who helped the community in a tangible way—heroes, founders, leaders, inventors, innovators, freedom fighters, etc. there is no shortage of such people, most of whom are not famous. max should be honored within the realm of combat sports, where he made his mark.



also, it’s my humble belief that statues should only be constructed after death. you’re not allowed to be a hero in your own time.