I predict this

MigitAs

MigitAs

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
8,120
Reaction score
11,114
I predict a statue will be ERECTED in Hawaii of Max Holloway pointing at the ground.
2148564841.jpg
 
imo that’s a bad idea. the people a community chooses to deify says a lot about that community. i like max, and that fight was awesome, but sports & entertainment worship is the mark of a struggling people. again, that’s no disrespect to max. statues should be reserved for people who helped the community in a tangible way—heroes, founders, leaders, inventors, innovators, freedom fighters, etc. there is no shortage of such people, most of whom are not famous. max should be honored within the realm of combat sports, where he made his mark.

also, it’s my humble belief that statues should only be constructed after death. you’re not allowed to be a hero in your own time.
 
And if that happens I predict shitloads of streetfights between Hawaiians will go down there lol
 
Anyone notice how Max points right at the monster logo which is 666 then KOs him at the last second while Justin face plants fight into the 666 logo. Is it possible this was some satanic or Illuminati ritual. Some weird stuff going on for sure

d8e7d249da4366a68d8fe6ee9ccb8644.jpg

IMG_7876.jpeg

eddie-bravo.gif
 
Last edited:
Goutfather said:
also, it’s my humble belief that statues should only be constructed after death. you’re not allowed to be a hero in your own time.
Click to expand...
I never understood this logic. Why is someone "not allowed" to be a hero while they're alive? People should be given their flowers when they're around to actually receive them.

As for this thread, no, Max won't get a statue. In Hawaii, we pretty much only do statues for historical figures like monarchs and saints (with the exception of Duke Kahanamoku, who was an iconic waterman in the early 1900s). About the best Max will get is a mural, which isn't half bad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markantony20
You CANNOT predict this sport!
2
Replies
32
Views
783
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,460
Messages
55,420,909
Members
174,766
Latest member
durbanik916

Share this page

Back
Top