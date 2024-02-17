I predict that Korean Zombie gets initiated into the UFC Hall of Fame tomorrow

ESPN MMA on Instagram: "Max Holloway and TKZ reunite backstage at the #UFC298 ceremonial weigh-ins 🤩" 37K likes, 117 comments - espnmma on February 16, 2024: "Max Holloway and TKZ reunite backstage at the #UFC298 ceremonial weigh-ins 🤩"

Korean Zombie is attending UFC298 and presumably invited by the UFC. I don't see any Korean fighters on the card so he is not cornering anyone.The UFC has posted this picture (someone please help with embedding lol):I've seen other UFC/MMA social media outlets posting pictures of KZ with his former adversaries at the event. I don't really remember KZ getting this much attention outside of when he actually has a fight lined up.Korean Zombie has fought many of the upcoming headliners and featured fights. Volkanovski, Holloway, Poirier, Rodriguez... all involved in either main events, co-main events or big fights in the next few months. Frankie Edgar recently was inducted into the HOF Modern Wing era, and he was also an opponent of Korean Zombie. Korean Zombie retired only about 6 months ago and is relatively fresh in people's minds. His retirement was one of the most memorable ones we've seen in the UFC.Frankie being inducted into the Modern Wing kind of throws a wrench into my theory but also I think it might make more sense to induct KZ as part of the fight wing instead. KZ is one of those guys that never became champion but still had a very good career on top of having a legacy that goes beyond just his record.Personally, I think KZ v. Poirier should go into the Fight Wing HOF. But I can see them either wanting to put the Rodriguez fight (Mexican + dramatic ending + he's headlining soon) or Garcia fight.So yeah, I have a feeling it;s gonna happen. Flame away