I never realized how disgusting Howard Stern was

Stern was a scumbag his entire career up until about 2010. Then he turned and went all Hollywood kiss ass and just wants to hand around the A list celebs.
 
Nah, he is all about inclusivity and has a live and let live outlook now, so all is apparently forgiven....

He pulled the ladder up after he reached the top, and now shits on those who do what he got famous for. Just a POS hypocrite.
 
Yeah somehow he gets a pass for borderline sexually assaulting women and humiliating them. Now he’s a woke lefty and no one calls him out
 
He is the most successful shock jock in history. Where do you think the "shock" came from? He was the country's most infamously pervy creep for decades.
 
I just remember his show being pretty wild and would get cancelled in a heartbeat if he did the same shit now a days.
 
yeah, he's done some shit, he's owned up to it. never liked the guy but gotta give people a chance to better themselves....
 
