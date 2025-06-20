I need your best beat the heat (temperature, not cops) tips

Cherry Brigand
Going to a concert next week and with heat index it's possible it will be well over 100 degrees (900C) and probably hotter on the field when the show starts.
We're taking umbrellas, snacks, electrolyte powders, sunblock, and battery powered fans. The venue apparently has refillable bottle stations, but I bet they're going to be mobbed.
What are some other tips for not dying on the field (assuming the show isn't canceled)?
