I need your best beat the heat (temperature, not cops) tips

Going to a concert next week and with heat index it's possible it will be well over 100 degrees (900C) and probably hotter on the field when the show starts.

We're taking umbrellas, snacks, electrolyte powders, sunblock, and battery powered fans. The venue apparently has refillable bottle stations, but I bet they're going to be mobbed.

What are some other tips for not dying on the field (assuming the show isn't canceled)?
 
Fill the bladder up to 25℅. Put in the freezer. Add water and electrolyte powder.
 
Stay well hydrated and don't stay in the direct sunlight for a long time. Figure out how to be in the shade. Consider some way to have moisture on your skin or clothes, so evaporation can pull heat away from you. Look into a personal water mister. Wear light colors.
 
