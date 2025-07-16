PFL I need someone to clarify what is going on with these PFL-Bellator shenanigans

I've been following MMA off and on for the past five years, so I'm not fully up to date on everything.

I just checked Wikipedia and saw that Usman Nurmagomedov was the Bellator lightweight champion when Bellator was still around. But now I'm confused, why did he defend his Bellator title at a PFL event in January this year?

Why don't they merge the titles, remove the Bellator championship thing entirely, or make unification bouts so we can clearly know who the top fighter is in each division? It's first thing you do after an acquisition like this. What kind of clown show is this?
 
