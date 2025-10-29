Thrawn33
JUST BLEED Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 18, 2007
- Messages
- 32,426
- Reaction score
- 22,229
As I'm older now and have a wife who loves to go out and actually do shit, I'm getting out of the console gaming side.
I do need to replace my 10 year old laptop, legit for work type things, and to also game on when the XB1 finally dies.
Don't need top of the line, I play lots of older games and Minecraft...but wouldn't hurt to have the option to play one the next GTAs, Elder Scrolls or Fallouts if I get the itch.
Budget 1-2 grand? Does it need to be?
What to get? (Haven't been a pc guy in decades and probably forgot what shit means)
I do need to replace my 10 year old laptop, legit for work type things, and to also game on when the XB1 finally dies.
Don't need top of the line, I play lots of older games and Minecraft...but wouldn't hurt to have the option to play one the next GTAs, Elder Scrolls or Fallouts if I get the itch.
Budget 1-2 grand? Does it need to be?
What to get? (Haven't been a pc guy in decades and probably forgot what shit means)