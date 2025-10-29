Tech I need a new laptop for "work"...

As I'm older now and have a wife who loves to go out and actually do shit, I'm getting out of the console gaming side.

I do need to replace my 10 year old laptop, legit for work type things, and to also game on when the XB1 finally dies.

Don't need top of the line, I play lots of older games and Minecraft...but wouldn't hurt to have the option to play one the next GTAs, Elder Scrolls or Fallouts if I get the itch.

Budget 1-2 grand? Does it need to be?

What to get? (Haven't been a pc guy in decades and probably forgot what shit means)
 
Depends on country/city and if you have local shops that have deals. If you want to keep it awhile I'd aim for something with 32 gigs of ram and at least a Nvidia 5060 GPU. Discounted previous gen 4070 or current 5070 would be a step up.

What I described should be if you time it right somewhere in the $900-1500 range
 
Invest in a travel mate spin. They are hardy, affordable, have a flip screen and touch screen with decent speca that are not too lowend. I
 
Invest in a travel mate spin. They are hardy, affordable, have a flip screen and touch screen with decent speca that are not too lowend.

Nothing in what you need suggests it has to be more than a grand
 
