I must give praise to one aspect of WMMA that I noticed

Generally speaking, there’s no buddy buddy hugging or touching gloves throughout their fights. Both fighters are not afraid to show that they want to win.



In modern MMA for me personally I think dudes have become too friendly and it takes the sting out of fights. I’m fine with veterans like Aldo doing it. But for most other fighters it becomes this like handshake and unsaid agreement that “we’re going to spar for the first 3 minutes of this round” it’s not exciting.



If two fighters go to war and then they reluctantly touch up at the beginning of the 5th, I’m okay with that. Not mid round though after stuffing a takedown like Garry does. I mean sure you could say that’s a bit of gamesmanship, but that’s another debate. I am also reminded of Yair Rodriguez constantly stopping surging Zombie by putting his hands up for the crowd then touching gloves.. yuck.



I just though it was interesting how the women seem to fight with more intensity like that, even though it doesn’t often show in the performances.