I miss the good old days

As a little Australian kid i loved the movie bloodsport, i loved the characters and the different fighting styles, loved seeing them face each other and then seeing how it could play out.. it was a movie i would watch weekly and i always wished it was real then, many years later i heard about the UFC. It wasn't something readily avaliable in Australia to watch so i would put on my pirate hat and would watch it alone around midnight as that's when it generally would be uploaded, it was like a guilty pleasure of mine as it was kind of taboo. I wouldn't have to worry about spoilers as it was spammed on socials seconds after there was a finish.

I miss the the evolution, the unpolished product where funny / random shit will happen.. i miss fighters not being scared of being cancelled and being true to themselves. Now it feels like we have a bunch of copycats, and the evolution has slowed right down, where the last innovation was the calf kick.

I feel like it's almost all been done now, we have been spoilt and we've seen most of the storylines playout and now it doesn't feel the same.

What i miss the most is those nerves before a big fight and little shakes i used to get before a massive fight where you know how ever this end it's going to be massive and sherdog would most likely crash.
 
Yeah I miss when I used to have pre fight nerves and spend the whole week watching all the interviews and embedded series and going out to watch the fight live at bars.
I think if you are a fan of a sport for long enough you will eventually get tired of it, also maybe because the sport is not like it used to be or whatever reason.
 
SpiderFan187 said:
What i miss the most is those nerves before a big fight and little shakes i used to get before a massive fight where you know how ever this end it's going to be massive and sherdog would most likely crash.
You can still get that feeling by doing a large dose of meth. Plus you know Sherdog is gonna crash regardless

I love watching the UFC. Sounds like you miss being a child bro, that happens. This is your reality now, you're an adult.
 
