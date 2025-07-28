  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

I miss my pop socket

I thought pop sockets were a stupid gimmick when they first came out. But I wound up getting one as a gift so I felt obligated to use it.

That was maybe a decade ago and all my phones have had one ever since.

I just got a new phone and my new pop socket hasn't arrived yet and it feels so awkward to hold the phone without it.

Anyone else love these dumb things?

New-Navigation-New-Arrivals.jpg
 
Sounds like you have small hands


s-l1200.jpg
 
Gniggha, dem nails!

GNIGGHA, DEM HANDS!!!!
 
Not compatible with phone in my pocket so I don't use it.
 
What's the purpose of them?

I have a case so it doesn't crack if I knock it off the table watching football.
 
