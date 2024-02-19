I was present at LFL 11 as a reporter for my Dutch combat sports outlet MainEventNL, so we also did a fun little interview with Glover backstage, talking about Yousri’s performance, the just announced matchup between Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill (and Poatan’s future), and Glover’s thoughts on Amsterdam in general.
My colleague Giovanni Tjin did the interview, and I’m the one laughing at the end, lol:
Yousri Belgaroui won the Levels Fight League Light-heavyweight title by dominating his opponent Ahmed Sami over 5 rounds (someone who previously beat him).
Glover believes he’s on his way to the UFC!