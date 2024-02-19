Media I met Glover Teixeira today

Glover Teixeira was in the Netherlands today to corner his protégé Yousri Belgaroui at Levels Fight League 11, and that’s exactly when me and him bumped into each other.
I was absolutely flabbergasted to meet the legend from Brazil!!

1708313569619.jpeg
 
I was present at LFL 11 as a reporter for my Dutch combat sports outlet MainEventNL, so we also did a fun little interview with Glover backstage, talking about Yousri’s performance, the just announced matchup between Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill (and Poatan’s future), and Glover’s thoughts on Amsterdam in general.
My colleague Giovanni Tjin did the interview, and I’m the one laughing at the end, lol:




Yousri Belgaroui won the Levels Fight League Light-heavyweight title by dominating his opponent Ahmed Sami over 5 rounds (someone who previously beat him).
Glover believes he’s on his way to the UFC!





 
Good for you man. Glover seems like a really good guy.
 
