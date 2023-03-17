Buff
This day was always going to happen eventually...
So as you are all aware by now, I am the most successful UFC memorabilia salesman in Sherdog history. My Shadface pillows are known across the world of MMA, fashion, and Home Improvement.
@BoxerMaurits is the winner of our most prestigious prize, Poster of The Year... His backstage selfie skills, gargantuan size, and ability to move among the stars are legendary amongst us...
We had to collaborate.
Now... Because your boy isn't always 100% on top of his game, one or two things went wrong with me ordering an individual pillow for @BoxerMaurits - I went on a 3 week rampage and mistakes were made... But Don Buffy isn't a welcher... When I returned to civilization I immediately contacted @BoxerMaurits and we made a plan to meet by the UFC sign this afternoon at 16:30pm to give him my own (washed) pillow.
This is me waiting by the sign feeling very conspicuous with the pillow.
(Its harder than you might think to get the sign, me, and pillow all in shot)
And then... He was there... I recognised him immediately - he'd seen the pillow from long distance while I was trying to smoke without anyone seeing... My plan of surprising him was ruined, but it was nice to meet him.
Sherdoggers in the wild:
(I'm the old one with the potato face)
And here is our POTY receiving his pillow. I brought another one along for fun.
We had a face off ( @BoxerMaurits by Armbar)
My most intimidating facial expression. He wasn't intimidated.
I would lose horribly.
And then we went in to watch the weigh ins... I got separated by security and almost blagged my way into the VIP section... But failed and had to settle for the worst view in tthe building.
Which was actually ok...
Ian Freeman was the big name for me.
Then we bumped into eachother again after and took another couple special @BoxerMaurits backstage selfies, only with my broken camera. I'm not really that haggard looking.
I may have had an ale or two.
Then he hit me
My best Shadface
Some Irish dude came over and was like "is that Rashad Evans?" but it was kind of awkward explaining - he didn't know Shadface, only Shad...
@BoxerMaurits had some friends with him that didn't seem to quite understand why he was meeting a 40 year old man he'd met on the Internet to receive a 2nd hand cushion... But they don't understand the ways of the sherbro.
And now my mission is completed, its over to @BoxerMaurits to realise the 2nd stage of our masterplan.
Was a pleasure and a privilege meeting the big man, whom has just assured me that Shad is out having a good time in London with them.
Warms the soul.
We did this.
You bastards can make your own templates for this shit
Templates by @Arqueto
Templates by @Arqueto
Last edited: