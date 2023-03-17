Shoop I Met @BoxerMaurits At The UFC 286 Weigh-In/Shoop Dat Buff and Maurits

Buff

Buff

#FreeLeeMurray Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 11, 2010
Messages
31,344
Reaction score
44,081
This day was always going to happen eventually...

So as you are all aware by now, I am the most successful UFC memorabilia salesman in Sherdog history. My Shadface pillows are known across the world of MMA, fashion, and Home Improvement.

@BoxerMaurits is the winner of our most prestigious prize, Poster of The Year... His backstage selfie skills, gargantuan size, and ability to move among the stars are legendary amongst us...

We had to collaborate.

Now... Because your boy isn't always 100% on top of his game, one or two things went wrong with me ordering an individual pillow for @BoxerMaurits - I went on a 3 week rampage and mistakes were made... But Don Buffy isn't a welcher... When I returned to civilization I immediately contacted @BoxerMaurits and we made a plan to meet by the UFC sign this afternoon at 16:30pm to give him my own (washed) pillow.

This is me waiting by the sign feeling very conspicuous with the pillow.

20230317_170654.jpg
(Its harder than you might think to get the sign, me, and pillow all in shot)

And then... He was there... I recognised him immediately - he'd seen the pillow from long distance while I was trying to smoke without anyone seeing... My plan of surprising him was ruined, but it was nice to meet him.

Sherdoggers in the wild:

IMG-20230317-WA0028.jpg
(I'm the old one with the potato face)

And here is our POTY receiving his pillow. I brought another one along for fun.

IMG-20230317-WA0031.jpg

We had a face off ( @BoxerMaurits by Armbar)

IMG-20230317-WA0029.jpg
My most intimidating facial expression. He wasn't intimidated.

IMG-20230317-WA0030.jpg
I would lose horribly.

And then we went in to watch the weigh ins... I got separated by security and almost blagged my way into the VIP section... But failed and had to settle for the worst view in tthe building.

20230317_173452.jpg

Which was actually ok...

20230317_174345.jpg
Ian Freeman was the big name for me.

Then we bumped into eachother again after and took another couple special @BoxerMaurits backstage selfies, only with my broken camera. I'm not really that haggard looking.

20230317-184944.jpg

I may have had an ale or two.

Then he hit me

20230317-184929.jpg

My best Shadface

Some Irish dude came over and was like "is that Rashad Evans?" but it was kind of awkward explaining - he didn't know Shadface, only Shad...

@BoxerMaurits had some friends with him that didn't seem to quite understand why he was meeting a 40 year old man he'd met on the Internet to receive a 2nd hand cushion... But they don't understand the ways of the sherbro.

And now my mission is completed, its over to @BoxerMaurits to realise the 2nd stage of our masterplan.

Was a pleasure and a privilege meeting the big man, whom has just assured me that Shad is out having a good time in London with them.

IMG-20230317-WA0032.jpg
Warms the soul.


We did this.

<mma2>



You bastards can make your own templates for this shit

<Prem974>



Edit: Templates by @Arqueto


On8hT7Z.png
D8Hy3JM.png

PLoPIAw.png


onFrA2y.png
FK9YBvb.png


Picsart_23-03-21_03-42-09-980.png
 
Last edited:
BoxerMaurits said:
Was cool to meet you buddy! @Buff
Really had me cracking up sir, you’re a good man. Is this the first time two Sherdoggers meet irl?

Just a random share, but I bumped into lightweight kickboxer Massaro Glunder not too long ago, and he said to know Sherdog and actually lurk on the website at times. Quite cool to know fighters are checking out this forum aswell:cool:

View attachment 974334
Click to expand...


Bro, you are EVERYWHERE.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SenorFranko
Shoop Shoop dat 2023
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
3K
Wormwood
Wormwood
samuelsoncast
Shoop SHOOP dat StonedLemur & friends
28 29 30
Replies
581
Views
15K
ultra321
ultra321
ff
Shoop I Just Met the GOAT
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
6K
Tyler Durden
Tyler Durden

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,186
Messages
55,263,584
Members
174,714
Latest member
ElijahG

Share this page

Back
Top