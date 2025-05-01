I mean, who wouldn't want to see Jon Jones fight Big Ank?

Big Ank called him out, JJ showed some kind of interest... So, why not? Wouldn't that be a hell of a fight? Big Ank has that Dagestani mystique, has only lost once to Paul Craig in his debut all while he was dominating the entire fight but tapped not knowing there was 1 second left on the clock... but since then, he has been undefeated outside of a 1 NC vs Johnny Walker due to an illegal knee when Johnny was on the ground. Interestingly, Johnny Walker was ever since JJ beat Anthony Smith seen as the guy who'd beat JJ. They even took a picture together recently.



Ankalaev is the same age as Tom, young, hungry, defeated (in a rather close fight) Alex Pereira... He has good wrestling, has a high level Sambo as he practiced it ever since he was little. JJ is the best LHW of all times, but Big Ank is 20 - 1 and is on a 10 wins streak. Outside JJ, he may be the best LHW. Who knows? That'd be an exciting battle for the king of LHW.



You guys realize that as per the definition of the words, there can't be an interim champion in the presence of an undisputed champion, right? That is impossible. Yet Tom kept his "interim" belt, which is already a red flag. The moment JJ and Stipe fought, Tom was no longer interim as per the formal definition, but he kept his belt. I think that's a huge sign that Tom will face Gane next. But not for the interim, for the undisputed. And the whole "JJ is the undisputed" angle being more of a marketing thing to keep some spotlight on HW. They likely decided not to publicly announce that JJ vacated his belt so Tom's fight vs Gane will have more attention than it would otherwise.



Then, it'll be announced when Tom beats Gane that Tom is the undisputed champion! And Big Ank has been flirting with JJ, who's also throwing some jabs back in return... Big Ank called JJ for LHW fight... then we can have that fight. Who wouldn't want to see that??