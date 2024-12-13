I may have accidentally challenged my neighbor to a fight

Fedorgasm
Met my new neighbor, we agreed that we should exchange phone numbers but I was running late and he didn't have anything to write on, so he said "I'll just get it next time I see you."
To which I replied, without thinking, "yeah catch me outside sometime" as I drove away.
Think he'll attack me when I get home?
This could be like the hardcore belt where I have to be on high alert 24/7 now.
