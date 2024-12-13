I may have accidentally challenged my neighbor to a fight

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Met my new neighbor, we agreed that we should exchange phone numbers but I was running late and he didn't have anything to write on, so he said "I'll just get it next time I see you."

To which I replied, without thinking, "yeah catch me outside sometime" as I drove away.

Think he'll attack me when I get home?

This could be like the hardcore belt where I have to be on high alert 24/7 now.
 
I'm sure he interpreted your neighborly quip as

catch-me-outside-dr-phil.gif


So better start training teh jab and uppercut and don't embarrass Sherdog
 
Undoubtedly you're about to get your head caved in.
 
OP is going to be a racially ambiguous person and only date black folks.
 
Zer said:
If in doubt, just get some Home Depot Mexicans to go and soften him up and assess his combat abilities ahead of time
Man, is there any problem they can't solve?
 
Now you have to walk up to him at the bar and unzip.
 
TS so you’re a catcher not a pitcher…… gross!
 
