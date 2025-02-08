  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

I made a Superbowl present for Chiefs fans, Giants fans or anyone who hates the Eagles

jeff7b9 said:
From sherdog's own Jeff7b9, a gift to you, and feel free to pass along to any other folks who might appreciate it





They probably hating the Eagles a lot more about right now. Lol
 
Poirierfan said:
It is prime time for hating the eagles.

How is your neck feeling sir?


I had off the fucking charts pain last week, particularly for the gig I did last weekend, even though I didn't really even use my right arm to play...
so after years of hurting myself and being stubborn I have decided to stop.swimming upstream and shift my attention from live music to studio music and video editing.

My first project to practice and learn video editing


 
jeff7b9 said:
To be honest it's rough AF, still have crazy bad nerve pain in the right arm. The DR said we will probably have to go in the front one more time. I said give me a few months. Lol
 
Poirierfan said:
Back to back surgeries sucks. I have been there.
 
