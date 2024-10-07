I love watching guys like this, so damn smooth.

StonedLemur
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2021
- Messages
- 60,414
- Reaction score
- 101,243
Title had me hard.
Content had me floppy.
But all gooey because I'm in love with Inoue.
Didn't notice them but now that I do I agree.Sick headband and the footwear is fleek.
Yes sir.Beautiful footwork along with that jab too
Way too wide?Base is way too wide
I kick those chicken legs into Bolivian
I’ll delete nowWay too wide?
You know who that guy is sir?
He literally destroys mothafuckas.
Lol you don't have to delete anything sir.I’ll delete now
Sorry
You always spread your base and lower elevation to get maximum leverage on your shots. That's how you generate the most power.Base is way too wide
I kick those chicken legs into Bolivian
ThisYou always spread your base and lower elevation to get maximum leverage on your shots. That's how you generate the most power.