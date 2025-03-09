  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I love Poatan, but he was always overrated and protected...

Chama is a victim of his own hype. He was living the celebrity life while Ankalaev was training hard. Chama said multiple times he did not consider Ankalaev a tough challenge and already was trying to setup a fight with Jones and Usyk looking past Ank. Chama was always pompous and arrogant, which I was surprised people were not seeing brainwashed by his fake humbleness.
 
Poatan was lucky to join UFC in time when LH division is so weak

Even without Jon Jones imagine what DC would do to him or other great wrestlers that have retired
 
MMAFanCal said:
Chama is a victim of his own hype. He was living the celebrity life while Ankalaev was training hard. Chama said multiple times he did not consider Ankalaev a tough challenge and already was trying to setup a fight with Jones and Usyk looking past Ank. Chama was always pompous and arrogant, which I was surprised people were not seeing brainwashed by his fake humbleness.
Good post.
 
lmfao to all the idi0ts that try to debate against me🤣🤣 its even amazing that i am debating against full grown men 🤣
 
Been saying this his entire run in the UFC

Very good fighter, but he was brought in with the sole purpose of fighting Izzy and they gave him the handpicked matchups to get there, then he got KO’d, ran to LHW, and benefitted from it being the worst LHW division and one of the worst divisions in the history of the sport

The fact people were pushing him as GOAT was so fucking stupid, if he had a real argument it wouldn’t completely crumble after this loss the way it will
 
Alex has always been protected by the UFC, has just been fed sloppy brawlers like Jiri & Roundtree

1st time he fights a well rounded MMA fighter like Ank and Alex has no idea what to do except just back up
 
Haha, what? He's a kickboxer who became double UFC champion by knocking out violent KO artists. How do you "protect" that??
 
mangokush said:
Alex has always been protected by the UFC, has just been fed sloppy brawlers like Jiri & Roundtree

1st time he fights a well rounded MMA fighter like Ank and Alex has no idea what to do except just back up
Sloppy brawlers don't win belts
 
