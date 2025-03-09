I love Poatan, but he was always overrated and protected...

ComfortablyNumb55
Ank dominated him.
Sad to see Poatan so gunshy.
Poatan barely did anything.
He had a huge marketing push
Seeing the crowd cheer when he finally hit Ankalaev in round 5 was embarrassing, Conor mark 2
Thank god people can finally see the truth.
Good post.Chama is a victim of his own hype. He was living the celebrity life while Ankalaev was training hard. Chama said multiple times he did not consider Ankalaev a tough challenge and already was trying to setup a fight with Jones and Usyk looking past Ank. Chama was always pompous and arrogant, which I was surprised people were not seeing brainwashed by his fake humbleness.
Dominated him, even though media and fan scores are split down the middle?
Sloppy brawlers don't win beltsAlex has always been protected by the UFC, has just been fed sloppy brawlers like Jiri & Roundtree
1st time he fights a well rounded MMA fighter like Ank and Alex has no idea what to do except just back up