Elections I love Joe Biden, but we need another candidate

I know Joe was old but damn
US really need to have an age limit for president candidate

"“I love Joe Biden, but we need another candidate,” George Clooney wrote in the New York Times on July 10, 2024 – eleven days before his defection. The decision was made after a fateful meeting between the longtime friends a few weeks earlier, reports the New Yorker, citing the new book “Original Sin,” which is about Biden’s defection.

On June 13, Clooney had traveled from Italy to Los Angeles to attend a star-studded campaign rally. Biden is said to have gone from person to person, shaking their hands and saying, “Thank you for being here.”

When Biden said the same thing to Clooney, the president’s colleague pointed out that “you know George.” Biden is said to have repeated the thank-you greeting and made small talk, but for the world-famous actor, it became obvious that Biden still did not recognize him, according to the New Yorker.

“It was like seeing someone who was not alive. It was shocking,” says a source.

After the meeting, Clooney is said to have discussed Biden's defection with a number of top politicians and his article hit like a political bombshell, the newspaper writes."

google translated from Omni.se

Original article (paywall) https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-...e-biden-handed-the-presidency-to-donald-trump

For Reference: Inauguration Ages.

1789-1797: George Washington (57)
1797-1801: John Adams (61)
1801-1809: Thomas Jefferson (57)
1809-1817: James Madison (57)
1817-1825: James Monroe (58)
1825-1829: John Quincy Adams (57)
1829-1837: Andrew Jackson (61)
1837-1841: Martin Van Buren (54)
1841-1841: William Henry Harrison (68)
1841-1845: John Tyler (51)
1845-1849: James Knox Polk (49)
1849-1850: Zachary Taylor (64)
1850-1853: Millard Fillmore (50)
1853-1857: Franklin Pearce (48)
1857-1861: James Buchanan (65)
1861-1865: Abraham Lincoln (52)
1865-1869: Andrew Johnson (56)
1869-1877: Ulysses S. Grant (46)
1877-1881: Rutherford Hayes (54)
1881-1881: James Garfield (49)
1881-1885: Chester Arthur (51)
1885-1889: Grover Cleveland (47)
1889-1893: Benjamin Harrison (55)
1893-1897: Grover Cleveland (55)
1897-1901: William McKinley (54)
1901-1909: Theodore Roosevelt (42)
1909-1913: William Howard Taft (51)
1913-1921: Woodrow Wilson (56)
1921-1923: Warren G. Harding (55)
1923-1929: Calvin Coolidge (51)
1929-1933: Herbert Hoover (54)
1933-1945: Franklin D. Roosevelt (51)
1945-1953: Harry Truman (60)
1953-1961: Dwight Eisenhower (62)
1961-1963: John F. Kennedy (43)
1963-1969: Lyndon B. Johnson (55)
1969-1974: Richard Nixon (56)
1974-1977: Gerald Ford (61)
1977-1981: Jimmy Carter (52)
1981-1989: Ronald Reagan (69)
1989-1993: George H.W. Bush (64)
1993-2001: Bill Clinton (46)
2001-2009: George W. Bush (54)
2009-2017: Barack Obama (47)
2017-2021: Donald J. Trump (70)
2021-2025: Joe Biden (78)
2025-2029: Donald J. Trump (78)
 
On topic though, everyone knew Joe Biden was falling apart in 2019 and it took 5 years and George Clooney to get the obvious message across
 
SKYNET said:
Anyone else find it odd that our top politicians have to run things through Hollywood to gain proper perspective?
It’s all a PR stunt at this point. The vast majority of these rich people, left or right, don’t actually give a shit about the general population.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
Imagine loving Joe Biden...
Most who were paying attention knew what a pos he was way before he was Obamas VP.

Just vote the way we tell you to vote, no matter who's on the ticket, and keep quiet
 
