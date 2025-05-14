lsa
I know Joe was old but damn
US really need to have an age limit for president candidate
"“I love Joe Biden, but we need another candidate,” George Clooney wrote in the New York Times on July 10, 2024 – eleven days before his defection. The decision was made after a fateful meeting between the longtime friends a few weeks earlier, reports the New Yorker, citing the new book “Original Sin,” which is about Biden’s defection.
On June 13, Clooney had traveled from Italy to Los Angeles to attend a star-studded campaign rally. Biden is said to have gone from person to person, shaking their hands and saying, “Thank you for being here.”
When Biden said the same thing to Clooney, the president’s colleague pointed out that “you know George.” Biden is said to have repeated the thank-you greeting and made small talk, but for the world-famous actor, it became obvious that Biden still did not recognize him, according to the New Yorker.
“It was like seeing someone who was not alive. It was shocking,” says a source.
After the meeting, Clooney is said to have discussed Biden's defection with a number of top politicians and his article hit like a political bombshell, the newspaper writes."
google translated from Omni.se
Original article (paywall) https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-...e-biden-handed-the-presidency-to-donald-trump
