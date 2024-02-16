I Love Good Sportsmanship

IronGolem007
This is (IMO) the best UFC card of the year, maybe all-year.
Every fighter knows how much their opponent has gone through to get to this position.
So, rather than seeing "trash talk" and disrespect, it is so much nicer to see highly-focused meetings/greetings, with the utmost respect.
The intensity of the meetings, but the respect displayed in all, was absolute professionalism.
I think tomorrow's card will probably be the best of the year.