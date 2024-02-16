I Love Good Sportsmanship

This is (IMO) the best UFC card of the year, maybe all-year.

Every fighter knows how much their opponent has gone through to get to this position.

So, rather than seeing "trash talk" and disrespect, it is so much nicer to see highly-focused meetings/greetings, with the utmost respect.

The intensity of the meetings, but the respect displayed in all, was absolute professionalism.

I think tomorrow's card will probably be the best of the year.
 
Me too. I used to think it was so cool that we’d go out on the ice and literally beat the shit out of eachother but shake hands after playing hockey. Sportsmanship seems to be something that is dying though.

I’m playing senior A hockey and the handshake line when we advanced in the playoff round was super cool. Reminded me of what my dad said it was all about when I was a kid. We literally beat eachother up and played hard only to leave it on the ice. Sportsmanship is #1
 
Yeah it was nice to see, Ilia was becoming really obnoxious with the promo, but it was good to see that when it comes down to it he's still respectful when not hyping the fight.
 
I'll take good sportsmanship over trash talking any day.
 
I enjoy both good sportsmanship and good trash talking.

One problem with trash talking in general is that 90% of it simply isn't any good.
 
i prefer a healthy mix of promotional angles. the “respectful sportsman” stuff gets boring, and is actually pretty obnoxious when it’s forced or fake. but the same is also true for insults and drama. every fighter has to find a style that works with their personality, and every fight is different.
 
IMO, trash talking = character defect.
Or just plain bullshit.

Real fighters are serious.
Real fighters go through incredible efforts + sacrifices to get to where they are.

Therefore, REAL fighters don't trash talk, they're serious about their profession.

By contrast, mouthy over-juiced fucks are usually the ones who create all the chaos ... and then fail to live up to the booking.
 
