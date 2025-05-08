I like UFC 315

Oscar Madison

It's kind of homely from first glance, especially because there are no Spectacular Match Ups --

But

The Champion Fights are legit Contenders going up against legit Champs, and that's my fault if I don't like that.

Belal and Val did their part to ascend to the summit of their Divisions and Conquer!

Past Champs Aldo and Grasso are interesting fights -- and yes, that has some entertainment value to go along with the sporting purpose of the Event.

BSD is also interesting to see if he can put together a run up the Lightweight mountain, from his recent setbacks. He offered up a great fight with Poirier and went down in a bang-out war, so he gets my respect.

Plenty of Canadians to check the box for the Northern Mullet tribesman to enjoy AND a smattering of familiar names to fill out the Card.

This is exactly how big Rosters work -- they aren't gonna fight in secret -- they have to run through these matchups to keep the Roster Active.
 
I mean, it's a good card; but you have to actually like MMA.
For anyone that isn't really a fan of the sport, it's meh.
 
